Proceeds From St. Louis Musician’s New Album To Benefit Local Mental Health Nonprofit

Embracing the new virtual landscape many performance artists find themselves in during the age of social distancing, St. Louis musician John Henry is using a Kickstarter campaign for pre-orders of his new album, “Out At Sea.”

If the fundraiser is successful, donors will not only receive a record and a screen print from local shop Sleepy Kitty, they will also be supporting a cause close to Henry’s heart: mental health advocacy.

“A few years ago, we lost a band member to suicide, so mental health was a major issue that we dealt with. It was a huge loss and it was a very confusing time,” Henry said Friday on St. Louis on the Air. “I think a lot of men, in a certain respect, are taught to bury this so you don’t see it, and that’s when it becomes very dangerous I feel like.”

“If we can bring a little bit of light to that issue, it’s something that means a lot to us,” he said.

Every dollar of Henry’s $3,500 campaign will be matched by national and local businesses to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Louis.

Related Event

What: “Out At Sea” release show

When: July 17, 2020

Where: Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118)

