'Queer Eye' Style Expert Tan France Goes Beyond Love For Fashion In 'Naturally Tan' Memoir

Tan France is best known for his role as fashion expert on the hit Netflix series “Queer Eye,” where he and the rest of “the Fab 5” transform people’s lives – and bridge social divides – with inspiring lifestyle makeovers.

Now France has a brand-new memoir out titled “Naturally Tan.” St. Louis Public Radio’s Kae Petrin discussed it with France during Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air ahead of France’s sold-out event this weekend at St. Louis County Library headquarters.

Along with describing his experiences on “Queer Eye,” the book delves into his cultural identity as an openly gay Englishman of South Asian descent.

“The reason why I wanted to write this book is that I wanted people who have not felt very represented to really feel like they're not alone,” France told Petrin. “And for people who may have had any preconceived ideas or notions of what my people are and what they represent, [they] might get a better understanding of the diversity of my community.”

During the talk show, he discussed what it was like growing up in a mostly white town in the U.K., how his love for clothing began while visiting his grandfather’s denim factory and how he navigates the challenges of television.

Listen to the conversation:

