Rafia Zafar's 'Recipes For Respect' Explodes Stereotypes, Illumines History Of African American Food

“When is a cookbook more than a set of instructions? And how might a meal rewrite history?”

These two questions frame Washington University scholar Rafia Zafar’s exploration of the rich history of African American food and dining in her new book “Recipes For Respect: African American Meals and Meaning.” In it, Zafar leads readers to a deeper understanding of the authors and chefs whose lives and contributions she brings to the fore.

She offers insights on figures ranging from the enigmatic St. Louis mixologist Tom Bullock, to well-known figures such as George Washington Carver, to black women authors of cookbooks and novels that speak to the struggle of the 1960s as well as the preparation and centrality of food.

Zafar, who is a professor of English, African and African American studies, and American culture studies, joined St. Louis on the Air producer Evie Hemphill this week to talk about the ways in which food can be studied as “a field of action.”

Listen to the conversation:

Related Events

What: University Libraries Faculty Book Talk

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019

Where: John M. Olin Library, Room 142 (1 Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130)

What: Local Author Event

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Where: University City Public Library (6701 Delmar Blvd., University City, MO 63130)

