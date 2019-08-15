 Rasheen Aldridge Captures Democratic Nomination For 78th District House Seat | St. Louis Public Radio

Rasheen Aldridge Captures Democratic Nomination For 78th District House Seat

  • Democratic committeeman Rasheen Aldridge, center, won the Democratic nomination on Thursday, August 15, 2019, for the 78th District House seat.
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Democratic Committeeman Rasheen Aldridge will likely succeed Bruce Franks in the Missouri House next year.

Democratic committee members who represent the 78th House District selected Aldridge as their nominee for a Nov. 5 special election. He edged out fellow committeeman Marty Murray to fill out the rest of Franks term for the eastern St. Louis-based seat.

Aldridge, 25, works in the St. Louis recorder of deeds’ office. Like Franks, Aldridge took part in the protests that arose after Michael Brown’s shooting death in Ferguson. Then-Gov. Jay Nixon selected him to be one of the members of the Ferguson Commission, which came up with a host of policy suggestions to overhaul policing, health care and education.

Aldridge was also active in the movement to raise the minimum wage in St. Louis and throughout Missouri. He said he plans to continue Franks’ tradition of being an aggressive advocate for the 78th District.

“We plan to not only continue some of what he’s done, but take it to the next level,” Aldridge said. “But I’ll also work for issues I’ve been fighting for currently: Workers’ rights. Police brutality and crime and criminal justice reform — as well as tackling our education system.”

Because the 78th District is heavily Democratic, Aldridge will be heavily favored to win. He would likely be sworn into office early next year.

After Franks stepped down in early July, Aldridge and Murray emerged as the two candidates to succeed him. Both men defeated incumbent committeemen during the 2016 election cycle and had built strong relationships throughout the city’s Democratic political community.

Aldridge and Murray shook hands after Aldridge was declared the winner.

“This process has been like I’ve been running for office already,” Aldridge said. “Some people call this an inside ballgame among committeepeople. But it feels like me and Marty were actually running for an election trying to convince people — because there’s so much at stake. 

“I’m happy that this part is over so we can all work together in unity,” he added. “Marty was phenomenal and he’s still a phenomenal guy. He’s going to do great work and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

After congratulating Aldridge, Murray said the process was tough for members of the committee — because many of them didn’t want to choose “between two people that I love.”

"My biggest regret is letting down my many supporters. To them I want to encourage them that I am not going any where," Murray said in a statement after the nomination meeting. "The stakes are too important to fade away. My dedication and work to the 78th district will remain consistent."

Aldridge will have to run for the 78th District seat next year if he wants to secure a two-year term after 2020.

Trump casts large shadow on Missouri’s nationally watched Senate race

By Sep 10, 2018
Onlookers watch as Air Force One lands at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2018.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

There’s one person who will affect Missouri’s U.S. Senate race more than a pointed attack ad or dumptrucks full of money: President Donald Trump.

Both U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley believe he’ll make an impact in their nationally-watched contest.

The question, though, is who will benefit?

Raising Missouri’s minimum wage has widespread support but voters may not have final say

By & Nov 1, 2018
A sign in support of Prop B hangs at Bridge Bread on Cherokee Street.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

After years of starts and stops, activists in favor of raising Missouri’s minimum wage may finally find success this year with a ballot proposition that increases the state’s wage floor from $7.85 an hour to $12 an hour by 2023.

That’s because proponents of the increase, on the ballot as Proposition B, are flush with cash, while opponents did not set up a campaign committee to raise money. Still, since the measure is a statute, critics of the plan could turn to the General Assembly to make changes.

Clay’s influence in D.C. and Missouri grows with Democratic control of the U.S. House

By Dec 4, 2018
Democratic U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay talks with supporters Tuesday night at a Pasta House restaurant in University City. Clay easily defeated his 1st District Republican challenger Robert Vroman.
File photo I David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

It’s fair to say this past election cycle was bad for Missouri Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill lost re-election. Democrats made no gains in either the Missouri House or Senate. And the party’s dismal showing in rural Missouri doesn’t bode well for future contests.

Election night felt different, though, for Congressman Lacy Clay. Not only was the St. Louis Democrat celebrating another term in the U.S. House, but his party is poised to take control of Congress’ lower chamber — giving the veteran University City Democrat more power and responsibility.

After Years Of Slow Progress, Post-Ferguson Political Agenda Picks Up Steam In St. Louis County

By Aug 1, 2019
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell poses for a photo at his office in downtown Clayton.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Many people around the country saw Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson as the catalyst behind a new civil rights movement.

But, even with the Ferguson protest movement going from the streets to the halls of government, political change in the St. Louis region was slow, as activist-preferred candidates lost elections and some policy demands went unmet.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has a message for people who believe little has been accomplished or gained here in five years.

“I would say with all due respect, me sitting in this office now would be evidence of change,” Bell said. “And in my opinion obviously positive change.”

Listen: Bruce Franks Reflects On Time In The Political Spotlight As He Prepares To Leave Office

By & Jul 30, 2019
State Rep. Bruce Franks answers reporter questions outside City Hall on Sept. 29, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 4:20 p.m., July 30, with audio of "St. Louis on the Air" host Sarah Fenske’s full interview with State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr.State Rep. Bruce Franks is planning to leave office at the end of the month, capping off an unlikely political tenure that placed the Ferguson activist and rapper firmly into the political spotlight.

Once he departs from the General Assembly, Franks will also leave Missouri. He said it’s a necessary move to deal with anxiety and depression exacerbated by a string of tragedies surrounding his friends and family.

Politically Speaking: Missouri Rep. Franks On Frustrations, Opportunities Of 2019 Session

By Apr 22, 2019
Community activists, including State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., are asking Gov. Mike Parson to pardon or commute the sentence of Joshua Williams.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Rep. Bruce Franks returns for his third appearance on Politically Speaking, where the St. Louis Democrat talked about how he’s been faring during his third year in the Missouri House.

Franks first burst on the Missouri political scene in 2016, when he defeated (after a high-profile redo election) incumbent Penny Hubbard. He was elected to another term last year without opposition, getting another two years to represent a part of eastern St. Louis.

The Scramble And The Stakes To Making The St. Louis County Council Whole Again

By Jun 12, 2019
Members of the St. Louis County Democratic Central Committee met on June 8, 2019, in Bridgeton to choose the party's 2nd District nominee.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

There typically aren’t many high-profile or high-stakes elections for St. Louis County government in odd-number years.

But with two resignations for the St. Louis County Council, 2019 is proving to be an exception.

Voters will have a chance on Aug. 6 to shape the legislative body that’s proven vital for a county executive’s success. It will also be an opportunity for Democrats to retake control of the council in a county that’s become less favorable to Republican candidates in recent years.