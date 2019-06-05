 Readers Meet A Celebrity, Activist, Mother, Spy In 'Josephine Baker's Last Dance' | St. Louis Public Radio
Readers Meet A Celebrity, Activist, Mother, Spy In 'Josephine Baker's Last Dance'

  • Sherry Jones (at left) is the author of
    Sherry Jones (at left) is the author of "Josephine Baker's Last Dance," her latest historical novel about a "kick-ass" woman from history.
    Simon & Schuster

Before she became a celebrity, a war hero and civil rights activist, Josephine Baker was a girl growing up in early 20th-century St. Louis. Historical fiction writer Sherry Jones has a new book out inspired by Baker’s remarkable life and is headed to her late heroine’s hometown this week to discuss it at Left Bank Books.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jones talked about the book, “Josephine Baker’s Last Dance,” and the woman behind it, with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin.

Listen to the conversation:

Related Event
What: Discussion and Book Signing with Sherry Jones
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and the call screener is Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

‘An impossible human being’: St. Louis native Josephine Baker and her quest for a racial utopia

By Mar 19, 2018
Josephine Baker, who grew up in the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood and lived much of her adult life in France, is the focus of an episode of “The Nod.”
Jac. de Nijs | Dutch National Archives

Josephine Baker is remembered for being many different things over the course of her remarkable life – a burlesque performer, a film actress, an activist, even a war hero. Less well known is the St. Louis-born celebrity’s role as a mother to 12 ethnically diverse children she began adopting in the 1950s as her “rainbow tribe.”