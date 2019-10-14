 Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day With A Native Storyteller | St. Louis Public Radio
Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day With A Native Storyteller

Suzanne Michelle White is a member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma and a descendant of Cherokee, Delaware and Lumbee nations/tribes.
Today is Columbus Day, and it also marks a holiday that more and more cities and organizations are formally recognizing: Indigenous Peoples’ Day. 

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of Native nations to the United Nations, and it’s meant to honor Native Americans with a recognition of their histories and cultures.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked about recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day with Suzanne Michelle White. White is a high school science teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, and she is a member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma, and a descendant of Cherokee, Delaware and Lumbee nations/tribes.

