Reed Re-elected As St. Louis Board Of Aldermen President

St. Louis voters have sent aldermanic president Lewis Reed back to City Hall.

Reed beat his two major opponents — state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis and Alderwoman Megan Green, D-15th Ward — with 35.6 percent of the vote in complete but unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary. Nasheed received 31.6 percent of the vote and Green got 31.2 percent. It was Reed’s most competitive race as board president since he was first elected in 2007. No Republican or independent candidates filed for the April election.

Loading...

Reed has been a city official for 20 years. He was first elected alderman of the 6th Ward in 1999, then defeated Jim Shrewsbury in 2007 to become the first black president of the board.

The win puts Reed in a key position in the debate over whether to privatize operations at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. The Board of Estimate and Apportionment, of which the board president is a member, would take the first vote on any potential lease agreement. Comptroller Darlene Green, one of the other two members, remains skeptical of the need to privatize, frequently pointing out that the airport is profitable and in a strong financial position. Mayor Lyda Krewson, the final member, is generally more supportive of the idea, which would leave Reed as a potential tiebreaker.

Nasheed will remain in the state Senate, where she has almost two years left in her final term. Green will remain alderwoman of the 15th Ward.

This is a developing story and will be updated.