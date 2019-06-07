Reflecting On The Stonewall Uprising Of 50 Years Ago And St. Louis' LGBTQ History

In the wee hours of a Saturday morning in the summer of 1969, nine New York City police officers entered Greenwich Village’s small Stonewall Inn. Police raids of gay bars were a frequent occurrence at the time, but this particular instance was different.

This time, people around the Stonewall fought back, and the ensuing several days of confrontation between police and activists greatly accelerated the growth of the gay rights movement.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin led a discussion reflecting on the Stonewall uprising of 50 years ago and what was happening among the local LGBTQ community at that time. Joining the conversation will be Steven Louis Brawley, Paul Thiel and Miranda Rectenwald.

Brawley is the author of the book “Gay and Lesbian St. Louis.” Thiel is a St. Louis-based writer who lived in Greenwich Village when the Stonewall events occurred and has written an award-winning story about his observations. He is a Washington University alumnus and recently received an honorary doctorate from the University of Missouri-St. Louis for his work in the local literary community. Rectenwald is the curator of local history for Washington University Libraries.

Brawley and Rectenwald are both involved in the Mapping St. Louis LGBTQ History project.

Related Events

What: Beyond Stonewall: Commemorating St. Louis’ LGBTQIA+ Milestones

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019

Where: Missouri History Museum’s Lee Auditorium (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

What: Qtpoc: STL Stonewall 50 Kiki

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Where: Blank Space (2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis, MO 63118)

