 Regional Arts Commission Pledges Help For Artists Hit Hard By Coronavirus Shutdowns | St. Louis Public Radio

Regional Arts Commission Pledges Help For Artists Hit Hard By Coronavirus Shutdowns

By 6 hours ago

The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis will not withhold previously approved grant funding for projects that arts organizations and artists have had to cancel or postpone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RAC also will distribute $100,000 in emergency assistance to artists who have lost their livelihoods because of the crisis, said Mont Levy, chair of the organization’s board.

The Regional Arts Commission will not withhold money it already awarded to artists for projects they had to cancel because of the coronavirus.
Credit Regional Arts Commission

In the past week, performance venues, theaters, galleries and other arts spaces in the St. Louis region canceled events to comply with a ban by local officials on gatherings of more than 10 people.

That’s left many artists and organizations in a financial bind, Levy said.

Funded by hotel and motel room sales taxes in St. Louis and St. Louis County, RAC distributes about $4 million a year in tax dollars to artists and arts groups. Because of the crisis, the organization will not withhold the thousands of dollars in program and artist grants, and fellowships for the fiscal year that ends June 30, Levy said.

“It’s a hardship for the community; it’s a hardship for all of these organizations and artists who are impacted,” he said of the coronavirus outbreak and the disruption that it has caused. “Those dollars are in, they’ve been committed, and we felt it terribly important to continue with those funds.”

Levy said RAC is still evaluating how to proceed with some of its grants once the fiscal year ends.

He said hotel cancellations could affect how much tax revenue RAC has to distribute, including its two-year general operating support grants.

Levy said the emergency relief fund will be used to help artists pay for rent, food, medicine and other essentials. He said details on eligibility will be released soon.

The fund comes at a time when grassroot groups and organizations are creating their own ways to fund artists affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic. 

“If there are other organizations or individuals who would like to partner with us in this effort, please consider this an open invitation,” Levy said. “We’d love to hear from them.”

Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Regional Arts Commission
Mont Levy
Local artists
Musicians
COVID-19
coronavirus
Arts and Culture
Top Stories

Related Content

With Gigs Canceled, A Relief Fund Is Established For St. Louis Musicians

By Mar 19, 2020
Ben Majchrzak is seen at work behind the console at Native Sound recording studio in St. Louis. Majchrzak started an ad hoc grant program to funnel cash payments to musicians who are out of work because of coronavirus concerns. [3/18/20]
Virginia Harold

The co-owner of a St. Louis recording studio is asking people to support local musicians who are out of work because of coronavirus-related event cancellations. He's raising money on the online fundraising platform GoFundMe. 

Ben Majchrzak of Native Sound said he’s heard from many local musicians who lost the ability to earn money from live gigs when bars, clubs and other music venues were shuttered due to coronavirus concerns. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has prohibited social gatherings of more than 50 people in the city, and the White House has advised a cap of 10 people. 

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 9 hours ago
A 20-year-old St. Louis County woman who recently returned home from studying in Italy is presumed to be the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

7 p.m. Friday, March 20

A woman in her 60s from St. Louis County is the third person to die in Missouri due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. St. Louis County health officials said the patient, who had a number of underlying health conditions, died at Mercy Hospital.

While the patient did not have any travel history, officials hesitated to call it a case of community spread, which means the exact way the person contracted the virus is not traceable.