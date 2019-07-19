Remembering The Apollo 11 Moon Landing

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, when humanity took its first steps on another planetary body via astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr remembered that day in history with the manager at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, Will Snyder, and Linda Godwin, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Missouri and retired NASA astronaut.

“It was just awesome, exciting; I was proud for our country, for the world,” said Godwin, remembering the day Apollo 11 surfaced the moon. “For me, it’s the thrill of exploration as well as the science.”

They also discussed NASA’s plans to go back to the moon as early as 2024.





Related Event:

What: Apollo 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Party

When: July 20 from 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

Where: Saint Louis Science Center

