The Rep, New Jewish, Stages and Muny win big in 2012 Kevin Kline Awards

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, April 2, 2012 - Seven proved to be a lucky number and red a lucky color for the Repertory Theatre Company tonight. The Rep won seven awards in this year’s seventh annual Kevin Kline ceremony on its home turf in the Loretto-Hilton Center, three of them for “Red.”

New Jewish Theatre walked away with six awards, four of them involving “The Immigrant.” Stages St. Louis won five awards, The Muny garnered four and Mustard Seed received three, one for Outstanding New Play or Musical for “Falling,” which has been optioned for off-Broadway.

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play award went to Brooke Edwards for her role in “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,” presented by NonProphet Theatre Company. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play went to Bob Thibaut for his part in “The Immigrant.”

“Immigrant” actors Peggy Billo and Gary Wayne Barker won Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play. “The Immigrant” also tied for the award for Ensemble Play with “Circle Mirror Transformation,” presented by The Rep.

Outstanding Director of a Play went to The Rep’s Steven Woolf for “Red.” The Muny’s “Singin’ in the Rain” won Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The first-ever Kevin Kline Lifetime Achievement Award went to Joe Schulte, drama teacher of more than 50 years at St. Louis University High School and veteran Muny stage manager.

2012 Kevin Kline Winners

Outstanding Production for Young Audiences

“The Giver” Metro Theater Company and Edison Theatre

Outstanding New Play or Musical

“Falling” Mustard Seed Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design

Dorothy Marshall Englis

“The Secret Garden” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Lighting Design

Robert M. Wierzel

“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design

Gianni Downs

“The Vibrator Play” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Scott Neale

“Awake and Sing!” The New Jewish Theatre

Michael Ganio

“Red” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Sound Design

Daniel Baker & Aaron Meicht

“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble Play

“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre

“Circle Mirror Transformation” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play

Peggy Billo

“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play

Gary Wayne Barker

“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Brooke Edwards

“Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” NonProphet Theatre Company

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Bob Thibaut

“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Play

Steven Woolf

“Red” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Play

“Awake and Sing!” The New Jewish Theatre

“Red” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Musical Direction

Lisa Campbell-Albert

“The Secret Garden” Stages St. Louis

Joe Schoen

“Godspell” Mustard Seed Theatre

Outstanding Choreography

Pepper Clyde

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” The Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” The Muny

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Melinda Crown “Victor/Victoria” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Curtis Holbrock

“Singin’ in the Rain” The Muny

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Alexis Kinney

“The Secret Garden” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Leigh Wakeford

“Disney’s 101 Dalmatians” Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Deanna Jent

“Godspell” Mustard Seed Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Musical

“Singin’ in the Rain” The Muny

Lifetime Achievement Award

Joe Schulte

St. Louis University drama teacher, Muny stage manager