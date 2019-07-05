The Rep, New Jewish, Stages and Muny win big in 2012 Kevin Kline Awards

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, April 2, 2012 - Seven proved to be a lucky number and red a lucky color for the Repertory Theatre Company tonight. The Rep won seven awards in this year’s seventh annual Kevin Kline ceremony on its home turf in the Loretto-Hilton Center, three of them for “Red.”
New Jewish Theatre walked away with six awards, four of them involving “The Immigrant.” Stages St. Louis won five awards, The Muny garnered four and Mustard Seed received three, one for Outstanding New Play or Musical for “Falling,” which has been optioned for off-Broadway.
The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play award went to Brooke Edwards for her role in “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,” presented by NonProphet Theatre Company. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play went to Bob Thibaut for his part in “The Immigrant.”
“Immigrant” actors Peggy Billo and Gary Wayne Barker won Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play. “The Immigrant” also tied for the award for Ensemble Play with “Circle Mirror Transformation,” presented by The Rep.
Outstanding Director of a Play went to The Rep’s Steven Woolf for “Red.” The Muny’s “Singin’ in the Rain” won Outstanding Production of a Musical.
The first-ever Kevin Kline Lifetime Achievement Award went to Joe Schulte, drama teacher of more than 50 years at St. Louis University High School and veteran Muny stage manager.
2012 Kevin Kline Winners
Outstanding Production for Young Audiences
“The Giver” Metro Theater Company and Edison Theatre
Outstanding New Play or Musical
“Falling” Mustard Seed Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design
Dorothy Marshall Englis
“The Secret Garden” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Lighting Design
Robert M. Wierzel
“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Set Design
Gianni Downs
“The Vibrator Play” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Scott Neale
“Awake and Sing!” The New Jewish Theatre
Michael Ganio
“Red” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Sound Design
Daniel Baker & Aaron Meicht
“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Ensemble Play
“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre
“Circle Mirror Transformation” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play
Peggy Billo
“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play
Gary Wayne Barker
“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Brooke Edwards
“Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” NonProphet Theatre Company
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Bob Thibaut
“The Immigrant” The New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Director of a Play
Steven Woolf
“Red” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Production of a Play
“Awake and Sing!” The New Jewish Theatre
“Red” The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Musical Direction
Lisa Campbell-Albert
“The Secret Garden” Stages St. Louis
Joe Schoen
“Godspell” Mustard Seed Theatre
Outstanding Choreography
Pepper Clyde
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” The Muny
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” The Muny
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Melinda Crown “Victor/Victoria” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Curtis Holbrock
“Singin’ in the Rain” The Muny
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Alexis Kinney
“The Secret Garden” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Leigh Wakeford
“Disney’s 101 Dalmatians” Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Deanna Jent
“Godspell” Mustard Seed Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Musical
“Singin’ in the Rain” The Muny
Lifetime Achievement Award
Joe Schulte
St. Louis University drama teacher, Muny stage manager