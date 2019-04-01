Responding To Your Comments: Don Marsh And St. Louis On The Air

St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh quit his staff position, leaving before our live show last Wednesday, March 27. We received written notification that he was resigning on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday morning, we announced publicly that Don had resigned and that a team of St. Louis Public Radio reporters and producers will temporarily take on the role.

We understand that with an abrupt change like this, our listeners and members are surprised and disappointed about losing Don as the daily host of St. Louis on the Air and would like straight answers about why.

Don voluntarily resigned. He was not asked to resign. He was not forced to make a choice between resignation and termination.

We agree, and communicated to Don, that his on-air and in-person greeting to Karen Foss was an appropriate one between friends. It was not the core topic of the meeting between Don and managers, as was represented by his comments in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch article on Sunday, March 31.

While we understand that our listeners and members would like to hear the full story from us, there are things we can’t share, including the details of that meeting, as it would be improper to discuss personnel matters in general.

Don was the host of the show for over 13 years, guiding conversations with guests from across the region and afar with wide-ranging interests and perspectives. We continue to thank him for his service.

We remain committed to St. Louis on the Air and to bringing you in-depth, nuanced discussion about issues important to our region.