Retiring St. Louis Zoo Employees Discuss Animals They've Cared For Over The Years, Evolution Of Zoos

It takes a village to raise a child, and it might take even more than that to care for the nearly 15,000 animals that call the St. Louis Zoo home.

Jack Grisham and Eric Miller are two people who know this well. They are retiring from the St. Louis Zoo after a combined 66 years of work experience there.

Grisham began his zoo career flipping burgers in high school and eventually became vice president for animal collections, and Miller came to St. Louis to work as one of the zoo’s veterinarians in the 1980s.

They both joined Don Marsh on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss their careers, the role of zoos in conservation and, of course, the animals.

