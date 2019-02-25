A Roe v. Wade challenge could be coming. Will it come from Missouri?

Anti-abortion bills are being proposed throughout the country. Ashley Gray, state advocacy adviser for the Center for Reproductive Rights, said that “last year alone, in 2018, states introduced almost 200 bills restricting abortion, and these are all part of a coordinated national strategy to just completely shut down clinics and push abortion out of reach entirely, even while Roe still theoretically stands. But the bills we’re seeing today are even more restrictive.”

A 'watershed year'

Gray called 2019 a “watershed year” for abortion because of the sheer number of bills being proposed from both sides of the debate.

Among the bills making their way through the Missouri legislature — most of which have also been proposed in past years — are proposals to outlaw abortion completely, to ban abortion contingent upon Roe v. Wade being overturned, to limit abortion at a certain number of weeks when a fetus is “pain capable,” to limit abortion when a heartbeat is detected and to require notification of both parents before a minor can seek an abortion.

House Bill 789 is arguably the most restrictive abortion bill this session. The bill, proposed by Rep. Jeff Pogue, R-Salem, would equate abortion to first-degree murder.

Koenig offered Senate Bill 345, which would outlaw abortion at any stage of pregnancy except in medical emergencies, but only if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, sponsored SB 279, also known as the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. The act would prohibit abortion at the “pain capable gestational age,” generally 20 weeks after fertilization.

Similar bills have arisen in the past but have not been successful. Onder said that it could be different this time.

Onder pointed to Senate Bill 5, which passed in a summer 2017 special session, as a source of hope for anti-abortion lawmakers. SB 5 modified various abortion provisions and required abortion clinic inspections. Onder also cited the conservative makeup of the Supreme Court and the 8th Circuit Court as indicative of success for such bills.

“Well, if we look at Senate Bill 5, which we passed a year and a half ago, that has been challenged in federal court and every aspect of it has been upheld so far by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. So that makes me think that at that level of the judiciary, my bill would likely be upheld,” said Onder. “And, of course, the U.S. Supreme Court, with the retirement of Justice Kennedy, the seating of Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, I think that these sorts of bills that protect unborn children late in pregnancy, I think, are very likely to get upheld.”

M’Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, said she hopes that lawmakers decide to focus on a different set of priorities.

“There are these policy solutions that they could be focused on that would improve families’ lives, that would reduce infant and maternal mortality. And I can only hope that our legislature will spend time focusing on that instead of trying to play political games as to which state can get the first case before the new Supreme Court,” she said.

Another bill in the legislature is Sen. Koenig’s SB 139, which would outlaw abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Koenig said he believes his bill has a better chance of success this year: “I also think we’re kind of set up here in Missouri to push the envelope. Ten of the 11 judges here in the state — in the 8th Circuit in Missouri — have been appointed by Republicans, so I do think we should have another test case.”

Sam Lee, director of Campaign Life Missouri said, “I will say that sort of generally in this country, a lot of states, a lot of pro-life groups, are gravitating towards so-called fetal heartbeat bans, that seems to be sort of the popular approach.”

Mead described both Koenig’s heartbeat detection bill and Onder’s pain capability bill as “bans” on abortion.