 Schnucks To Stop Selling Tobacco Products By January 2020 | St. Louis Public Radio

Schnucks To Stop Selling Tobacco Products By January 2020

By 38 minutes ago
  • Bills sponsored by Ald. Dionne Flowers, D-2nd Ward, would boost the age to purchase tobacco products in the city to 21
    Grocer Schnucks will stop selling tobacco products on Jan. 1, 2020.
    Drongowski | Flickr

Grocery chain Schnucks announced Thursday it will stop selling tobacco products beginning Jan. 1. The company plans to sell existing inventory of cigarettes, chewing tobacco and similar products through the end of the year.

Spokesman Paul Simon said the announcement falls in line with the Maryland Heights-based company’s increasing focus on health and wellness.

“They are a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people's lives and tobacco products directly contradict that mission,” he said. “And that means, we decided they simply didn’t belong in our stores.”

Simon declined to disclose how much revenue the private company makes from those products.

Starting Oct. 15, the grocer will also begin offering extra reward points on over-the-counter smoking cessation products.

In 2018, more than 20% of adults in Missouri smoked tobacco products, according to the United Health Foundation's America's Health Rankings survey. That’s above the national average of 17%.

In a statement, CEO Todd Schnuck said he knows the decision won’t sit well with everyone, but he believes it’s the right thing to do. 

“Unlike many other products, there is simply no moderate amount of tobacco use that is not harmful,” he said.

The company, which has about 80 stores in the St. Louis region, made the announcement to employees earlier in the day during a semi-annual meeting of store managers. 

Follow Corinne on Twitter: @corinnesusan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Schnucks
Tobacco
Smoking

Related Content

Missouri Officials Confirm Two Cases Of Illness Related To Vaping

By Sep 14, 2019
Murphy Lee poses for a portrait at Vape Ya Tailfeather in St. Charles.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri health officials have confirmed two cases in the state of a mysterious vaping-related pulmonary illness that has sickened hundreds of people across the nation. 

Missouri officials are investigating the cases of seven other patients to determine if their symptoms match the criteria for the illness. They’re also warning consumers not to tamper with vaping products.

Patients with the illness report nausea, shortness of breath, fever and elevated heart rates. The nine Missouri patients have reported modifying pre-packaged vaping products to smoke other substances such as vitamin E or THC, said Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Pritzker To Decide If 'Tobacco 21' Becomes Law

By Daisy Contreras Mar 14, 2019

The Illinois Senate Thursday approved raising the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. All eyes now turn to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has yet to say where he stands on the idea. 

Despite ban in St. Louis area, appeal of vaping remains strong for minors

By Jan 2, 2018
Ciggfreeds is a St. Louis vape shop. In St. Louis and St. Louis County, you must be 21 or older to purchase tobacco products. (Dec. 27, 2017)
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

A year after St. Louis and St. Louis County passed legislation to raise the age of purchasing tobacco products to 21, teenagers are still possessing these products at a high rate. A 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows that while the number of teenage tobacco users has declined, the number of teenagers who use electronic cigarettes is greater than those who use conventional cigarettes.