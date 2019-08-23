 Sculpture To Commemorate Legal Battles Of Slaves Who Sought Freedom In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

Sculpture To Commemorate Legal Battles Of Slaves Who Sought Freedom In St. Louis

By 59 seconds ago
  • Preston Jackson (right) shows the drafts of the Freedom Suits Memorial. Jackson was commissioned to complete the project. August 23, 2019
    Preston Jackson (right) shows the drafts of the Freedom Suits Memorial. Jackson was commissioned to complete the sculpture.
    Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Hundreds of African Americans who fought for their freedom in St. Louis courts will soon be commemorated in front of one of the city's oldest legal institutions. 

The Freedom Suits Memorial sculpture will be installed on the grassy plaza east of the Civil Courts Building downtown. The art piece, to be sculpted by Preston Jackson, will honor the more than 300 lawsuits filed by slaves and the lawyers who represented them within the St. Louis Circuit Court. City political leaders, judicial officials and civil rights proponents gathered Friday to dedicate the site.

“St. Louis has not always been on the right side of history,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson. “Hopefully this statue and some of our actions today will bring about this dedication that will live on forever and help to move us to the right side of history by honoring the freedom suits.”

A cast bronze piece will illustrate the journey of the slaves who went through the legal system to fight for freedom. The artist, Jackson, is known for his bronze and steel sculptures located in cities including Peoria and Chicago.

“It took maybe a month just to do the sketches and the ideas,” Jackson said. 

Jackson said he began sketching the project three years ago. He was selected to complete the work by a committee of local attorneys and judicial officials. The St. Louis Bar Foundation is funding the creation of the monument. 

St. Louis political leaders gathered at the dedication of the Freedom Suits Memorial. The structure will be installed on the plaza east of the Civil Courts Building.
Credit Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Friday’s dedication comes as groups around the country gather to commemorate 400 years since the first African slaves were brought to North America. Judge David C. Mason, chair of the Freedom Suits Memorial Committee, said the dedication of this memorial is timely.

“We have a long way to go, but that 400 years, step by step, is marked by slaves and their descendants building this country right alongside the descendants of every immigrant who ever hit this land,” Mason said.

About a third of the slaves who sought their freedom in St. Louis courts won their cases, including, famously, Dred Scott and his wife Harriet Robbinson Scott. That decision was later appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in the case Dred Scott v. Sanford, which ruled African Americans could not claim U.S. citizenship. 

The controversial Supreme Court ruling became a catalyst that led to the American Civil War. Jackson said that while the Dred Scott decision, made more than a century ago, is an influence of his art, he wants this piece to resonate with people today.

“Now is the time to speak out because there’s been a big step backwards,” Jackson said. “Now is the time to say, ‘Don’t you have any idea about what we contributed.’”

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Preston Jackson
Lyda Krewson
David C. Mason
Dred Scott v. Sanford
Dred Scott
Top Stories

Related Content

Commentary: Harriet and Dred Scott cases: Times change, principles do not

By Mike Wolff Jun 22, 2012

This aticle first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, June 22, 2012 - There is a beautiful new sculpture outside the old courthouse downtown, a monument to two people whose claim to fame is that they lost two lawsuits more than 150 years ago. The names of these two losing litigants tarnish the legacy of both the Supreme Court of the United States and the Supreme Court of Missouri: Harriet Scott, and her husband, the ominously named Dred Scott.

Why are Dred and Harriet Scott buried in different cemeteries? Curious Louis finds out

By Dec 1, 2016
Dred Scott's grave is one of the most frequently visited graves at Calvary Cemetery. This photos was taken in November 2016.
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Why aren’t Dred Scott and his wife buried in the same cemetery?

Pamela Richardson posed that question to Curious Louis recently after a visit to Calvary Cemetery in north St. Louis, where Dred Scott is buried.

“I wondered, ‘Is she not buried with him — and why not?’ I had been to Calvary many times. I had seen his place of rest, but her name was not on the tombstone,’’ said Richardson, who has family members buried at the cemetery.

A statue and a forum for Dred and Harriet Scott

By Isabelle Stillman Jun 5, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, June 5, 2012 - One hundred and fifty-five years ago this month, the U.S. Supreme Court decided the Dred Scott case that denied citizenship to former slaves. Now two events are coming up in June that will give people a chance to reflect on the importance of the decision and look ahead at its continuing implications.

A new statue is being unveiled at the Old Courthouse at 3 p.m. June 8. And the St. Louis Beacon is hosting a discussion of the decision on June 27.