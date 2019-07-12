Shelley Kerley Recognized By Public Radio Association Of Development Officers

The Public Radio Association of Development Officers (PRADO) announced the 2019 Development Professional of the Year, Shelley Kerley, St. Louis Public Radio Development Director.

Kerley was awarded the honor at the 2019 Public Media Development and Marketing Conference (PMDMC) in Dallas in July, 2019. Kerley has led St. Louis Public Radio’s development efforts for more than 29 years.

Tim Eby, General Manager of St. Louis Public Radio summed up Kerley’s commitment to the station, “To say that the station has experienced exponential growth during Shelley’s tenure would be an understatement. When she walked through the doors she was managing a program of 4,108 active members who contributed $250,000 annually. Today St. Louis Public Radio enjoys the support of more than 25,000 individual donors who provide $5 million in support each year. Shelley successfully led the department’s efforts to establish a Cornerstone Society, whose 600 members will contribute a combined total of more than a million dollars this year. And from a department of just two fundraisers, she has nurtured a team of nine development professionals.”

After almost three decades at the helm Kerley has yet to slow down. She saw KWMU through the transition to an all-news format and the rebranding to St. Louis Public Radio. She helped create the successful Generation Listen STL group and established a monthly giving program that makes up 60% of the station's membership base. Kerley also led the team through a capital campaign that enabled St. Louis Public Radio to build a state-of-the-art studio. And just this past year, under her direction, St. Louis Public Radio saw a 14% revenue increase in membership and a 7% increase in underwriting.

According to Eby these successes are no accident. “Through Shelley’s careful analysis; willingness to learn, innovate, and take calculated risks; through her commitment to serving our donors, each member of her staff is inspired and empowered to go beyond their job description.”

Kerley’s nomination was made by Eby and endorsed by every member of the St. Louis Public Radio development team. Her unparalleled dedication and donor-centric values make her the embodiment of the Development Professional of the Year.

This post originally appeared on the PRADO website.