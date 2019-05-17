'Shocked By Turn Of Events': Belleville Mayor On Partial Closure Of Lindenwood's Illinois Campus

Earlier this week, St. Charles-based Lindenwood University announced it would cease its daytime undergraduate academic programs at its Belleville campus following the 2019-2020 academic year.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert joined guest host Ruth Ezell to talk about what the consolidation means for the community. He said the university’s announcement to close parts of the campus and the termination of various positions leading up to the announcement came as a surprise.

“We’ve seen, since the first week of February, an enormous amount of unrest at Lindenwood [and] uncertainty,” Eckert said. “But I was shocked by the turn of events this week, I certainly was.”

There are about 1,200 undergraduate students at the Belleville campus and about 160 full- and part-time faculty and staff. Listen to the full discussion to hear more about what led up to the closure and what’s next for the Lindenwood-Belleville properties:

Lindenwood University declined an invitation to have a representative join the program.

