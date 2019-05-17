 'Shocked By Turn Of Events': Belleville Mayor On Partial Closure Of Lindenwood's Illinois Campus | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

'Shocked By Turn Of Events': Belleville Mayor On Partial Closure Of Lindenwood's Illinois Campus

By May 17, 2019

Earlier this week, St. Charles-based Lindenwood University announced it would cease its daytime undergraduate academic programs at its Belleville campus following the 2019-2020 academic year.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert joined guest host Ruth Ezell to talk about what the consolidation means for the community. He said the university’s announcement to close parts of the campus and the termination of various positions leading up to the announcement came as a surprise.

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert
Credit Photo courtesy of Mayor Mark Eckert

“We’ve seen, since the first week of February, an enormous amount of unrest at Lindenwood [and] uncertainty,” Eckert said. “But I was shocked by the turn of events this week, I certainly was.”

There are about 1,200 undergraduate students at the Belleville campus and about 160 full- and part-time faculty and staff. Listen to the full discussion to hear more about what led up to the closure and what’s next for the Lindenwood-Belleville properties:

Lindenwood University declined an invitation to have a representative join the program.

Related Content

Emails About Lindenwood's Belleville Campus Imply School Is In Trouble

By Apr 19, 2019
After the president of Lindenwood University's Belleville campus was dismissed, several Belleville officials started worrying that the campus was in trouble.
File photo | Beth Hundsdorfer | St. Louis Public Radio

After Lindenwood University unexpectedly dismissed the leaders of its two campuses, several people — especially at the Belleville location — have been left to wonder what the departures mean.

The city of Belleville made a $3 million taxpayer commitment to Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus. So it’s understandable that Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert was concerned about the future of the campus when Lindenwood Belleville President Brett Barger was placed on administrative leave Nov. 1 without explanation.

The community’s concern was evident in several emails obtained by St. Louis Public Radio under an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request.