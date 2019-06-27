Shoe Sellers In St. Louis Fear Tariffs Will Drive Up Prices

President Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods will have a big impact on the footwear industry, which relies on the country for a majority of its products.

Such tariffs would hit home in St. Louis, where shoe manufacturing and sales have a long history. Caleres, formerly Brown Shoe Company, is based in Clayton, and many smaller independent companies call the region home.

St. Louis-based Hoy Shoe Company manufactures about 97% of its leather sandals in China. If the tariffs go into effect, President Scott Downs said he’ll have no choice but to pass on the cost to the consumer.

“It impacts us a lot, because we’re putting out our prices for next year right now,” he said. “So we have to put out a price list and say prices are subject to change.”

He’s also worried that higher prices might lead to consumers buying fewer pairs of sandals.

“People are used to going in and buying two or three pair,” he said. “Maybe they’ll only buy one, maybe they wouldn't buy any.”

Collectively, Americans are anticipated to pay $2.5 billion more for footwear due to the tariffs, according to a consumer impact report released earlier this month by the National Retail Federation.

David French, senior vice president of government relations for the trade association, says smaller retailers and manufacturers are likely to be the hardest hit because they have fewer options when it comes to redirecting their supply chains and absorbing extra costs.

“These tariffs are going to have a real impact on footwear prices in the U.S. because there just isn't the capacity in the U.S. to manufacture the same amount of footwear at the same price points,” he said.

Over the last five years, many businesses in the footwear industry have begun moving their operations to Vietnam, Thailand and other countries. Mark Waldman, president of Laurie’s Shoes, says that means the impact won’t be as intense as it would have been otherwise.

With tariffs in mind, Walden says he’ll be extremely conscious about how he prices his products and what manufacturers he buys from. Only about 35% of his assortment, mostly athletic shoes, comes from China, so he doesn’t anticipate raising prices too much.

“[Manufacturers] can’t respond and pass the whole thing onto the consumer. You just don’t alienate people like that,” he said. “There is a lot of thought that goes into this.”

Walden hopes trade tensions will diffuse this weekend when President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at the G-20 summit in Japan.

The proposed tariffs could also mean higher prices on items like strollers, diapers, clothing, toys and TVs. Over the last week, major companies from New Balance to Best Buy testified on Capitol Hill, arguing that there should be carve outs for certain industries that can’t easily source elsewhere.

The new tariffs would be in addition to existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, ranging from furniture and textiles to frozen fish and almonds.

