Soccer Enthusiasts, 6th Ward Alderwoman Discuss What’s Next As St. Louis Nets An MLS Team

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske delved into the latest news surrounding plans for a Major League Soccer team in St. Louis.

Joining the discussion were Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, whose 6th Ward encompasses the Downtown West area where the stadium would sit; “St. Louligan” Stu Hultgren, a south St. Louis resident and avid local soccer fan; and “Mr. Soccer” Bill McDermott, St. Louis University’s longtime men’s soccer game announcer.

The conversation also included questions from listeners and their wide-ranging opinions on what the new team ought to be named.

Listen to the segment:

