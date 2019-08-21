 Soccer Enthusiasts, 6th Ward Alderwoman Discuss What’s Next As St. Louis Nets An MLS Team | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Soccer Enthusiasts, 6th Ward Alderwoman Discuss What’s Next As St. Louis Nets An MLS Team

From left, Bill McDermott, Christine Ingrassia and Stu Hultgren joined Wednesday's program.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske delved into the latest news surrounding plans for a Major League Soccer team in St. Louis.

Joining the discussion were Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, whose 6th Ward encompasses the Downtown West area where the stadium would sit; “St. Louligan” Stu Hultgren, a south St. Louis resident and avid local soccer fan; and “Mr. Soccer” Bill McDermott, St. Louis University’s longtime men’s soccer game announcer.

The conversation also included questions from listeners and their wide-ranging opinions on what the new team ought to be named.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

St. Louis Scores Major League Soccer Expansion Team For 2022 Season

By & Aug 20, 2019
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber drapes an MLS scarf that reads "St. Louis" over Carolyn Kindle Betz, who leads the ownership group for St. Louis' new professional soccer team. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 5 p.m., Aug. 20 with stadium details and comments from ownership.

St. Louis soon will be home to a top-tier professional soccer team. Major League Soccer officially awarded St. Louis an expansion team on Tuesday. 

The team will begin play in spring 2022 in a new stadium to be built just west of Union Station. Construction could begin in January, according to team officials. The team’s name, logo and colors have not yet been finalized. 

“It is with great pride that we welcome St. Louis to Major League Soccer,” league Commissioner Don Garber said Tuesday morning.