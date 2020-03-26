 Social Distancing Measures For COVID-19 Upend Metro East Census Outreach Efforts | St. Louis Public Radio

Social Distancing Measures For COVID-19 Upend Metro East Census Outreach Efforts

By 49 minutes ago
  • A sign in Belleville encouraging residents to respond to the census on March 24, 2020. The coronavirus has upended much of the local census outreach efforts. 03 24 2020
    A sign in Belleville encouraging residents to respond to the census. The coronavirus has upended much of the local census outreach efforts.
    Eric Schmid | St Louis Public Radio

BELLEVILLE — The actions Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took to curb the spread of the coronavirus are having an impact on local organizations trying to ensure accurate census counts in the Metro East.

The orders to close schools and stay at home came at the height of many local outreach efforts only weeks before census day on April 1. 

“We were just booked solid with events,” said Lisa Mersinger, Madison County’s community development coordinator. “We just had to postpone them.”

The week after Pritzker closed schools was national Every Child Counts Day, she said.

“The Granite City, Venice, Madison and Alton school districts had events where they would try and get their parents in to complete the census,” Mersinger said.  

Elsewhere in the region, community organizers had been making inroads with historically hard-to-count populations.

“We were off to a really good start,” said Shannon Anderson, a program manager at Teens Against Killing Everywhere. “We touched several thousand people in East St. Louis.”

In-person events canceled

Both TAKE and Madison County Community Development received grant money from the state of Illinois that was designed to spur census participation. The money mostly went to programming or outreach that would touch harder-to-count populations throughout the state. In the Metro East, that meant a slew of in-person contact at events, libraries or other organizations. 

The rapid spread of COVID-19 cases has forced both Anderson and Mersinger to adjust their outreach strategies.

“Obviously we can’t hold any large events right now, which sucks, because we had some planned for early April and the end of March,” Anderson said. “Less door knocking, less questionnaire assistance, because, you know, we have to be socially distant — but we’re still trying to get the word out and complete the census.”  

The restriction on large gatherings, and movement in general, means much of census outreach has transitioned to anything that doesn’t require face to face.

“We still have outreach workers at places that are still open — gas stations, grocery stores, clinics, wherever we’re allowed — and that’s pretty much the best we can do,” Anderson said. “We have the support of East St. Louis and the surrounding community. It’s just reaching people who are now quarantined in their homes.” 

Getting creative

The rest of the outreach has shifted to tools like email blasts and social media posts. 

“It’s really hard because everything is shut down, except for essential services,” Mersinger said. “And there everyone's focus is, as it should be, on staying safe and well.” 

TAKE has enlisted the help of local East St. Louis-specific influencers, like Jackie Joyner-Kersee, to spread the word online and even appear on billboards, Anderson said.

“We’ve picked major intersections and busy streets,” she said. “Some of our billboards have 10,000 impressions a day, just people going on highways, expressways.”

It’s too early to tell how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact response rates in the region. In total, about 30% of Illinois has responded to the census, according to the bureau’s tracker. And the bureau has extended the window for when people can respond to the survey into August. Mersinger said she hopes that extension is helpful.

“We were planning all along to engage the community well after Census Day on April 1,” Mersinger said. “I feel like that part hasn’t changed.”

Both Anderson and Mersinger are waiting for the strict distancing measures to lift so they can hold some of the events they had to postpone. Mersinger added residents can respond to the census now even if they haven’t received a letter from the bureau asking for a response.

“They can still fill the census out online without the information in the letter,” she said.

If that’s the case, residents will be asked to write down their address at the bottom of the form or indicate they don’t have one, Mersinger said.

You can respond to the census here: www.my2020census.gov 

Eric Schmid covers the Metro East for St. Louis Public Radio as part of the journalism grant program: Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricDSchmid 

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this article to: feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Metro East
2020 Census
coronavirus
Shannon Anderson
Lisa Mersinger
Top Stories

Related Content

What You Need To Know About The 2020 Census

By Mar 12, 2020
The U.S. Census Bureau identifies places that it expects will be hard-to-count ahead of each survey. In the 2020 count, all of those locations in the Metro East are in or around East St. Louis.
U.S. Census Bureau

Updated at 11:50 a.m. on March 12 with information about census letters

Most of the country will get letters from the U.S. Census Bureau starting March 12. 

The letters ask for households to respond to the census, which happens every 10 years and is mandated by the Constitution. It counts the total number of people in the country and where they currently live on April 1. 

The 2020 Census Is Underway, But Nonbinary And Gender-Nonconforming Respondents Feel Counted Out

By Mar 17, 2020
The census will only ask if respondents are 'male' or 'female.' That leaves out a growing number of people who identify outside of that gender binary.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

Local organizations and governments have worked to avoid an undercount in their communities in the months leading up to the 2020 census. The U.S. Census Bureau started collecting responses to this year's headcount en masse, sending individual letters requesting a response to the headcount homes across on March 12. The survey, which happens once every decade in the U.S., collects the most comprehensive data about the demographic makeup of the country. 

One small but vulnerable population in the U.S. won’t be counted in the survey this time around, however. That’s because of how the question that asks about people’s sex appears on the form. The 2020 headcount only asks if people are “male” or “female.”

Missourians Could Lose Millions In Federal Dollars If Residents Sidestep The 2020 Census

By Mar 16, 2020
The census will only ask if respondents are 'male' or 'female.' That leaves out a growing number of people who identify outside of that gender binary.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

State and local organizations have been ramping up efforts for months to make sure all Missourians are aware of the census. 

From the fliers in mailboxes to the countless ads on social media, TV, radio and billboards, the state is working to explain what the census is and why it’s important. But on a recent day outside St. Louis City Hall, it’s clear the message hasn’t been heard by everyone.

"I kind of don't know what it is,” Rachel Baltazar said. “Like, I have an idea that it's something with knowing where everybody is or where they are. But I don't know the exact details."

Some Metro East Cities Will Be Hard To Count In The 2020 Census

By Feb 21, 2020
The census will only ask if respondents are 'male' or 'female.' That leaves out a growing number of people who identify outside of that gender binary.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

BELLEVILLE — The success of the 2020 census will largely depend on people answering the survey themselves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That way, the bureau can dedicate fewer resources to finding and counting people.

Bureau officials have identified a number of factors that result in low self-response rates. These include areas with more minority residents, low-income households, frequent movers, renters and many other factors.