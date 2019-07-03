Sportswriter Rob Rains Offers Mid-Season Cardinals Analysis Ahead Of All-Star Game

The St. Louis Cardinals are now halfway through their season. So far, they’ve left speculators less than impressed – but they still have the chance to improve.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s executive editor Shula Neuman talked about the ongoing season and what’s ahead for the team as they go on break for the All-Star game. Joining the discussion was longtime sportswriter Rob Rains of STLSportsPage.com.

Listen to the full conversation:

