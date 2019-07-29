 Square To Move Into St. Louis Post-Dispatch Building, Grow Local Workforce | St. Louis Public Radio

Square To Move Into St. Louis Post-Dispatch Building, Grow Local Workforce

  • The Post-Dispatch headquarters has been on North Tucker Avenue in downtown St. Louis for decades.
    Square, a mobile payment technology company, will move its St. Louis offices from the Cortex Innovation Community to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch building over the next few years. The newspaper is moving out next month.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Mobile payment technology company Square will move its 500 St. Louis employees from the Cortex Innovation Community to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch building downtown over the next few years.

The newspaper is moving around the corner next month, to 901 North 10th Street.

Square signed a lease on the newspaper’s longtime home last week. The building has space for 1,400 employees, giving Square the option to expand its St. Louis presence.

Square’s departure does mean significant space will open up on Cortex’s 200-acre Central West End campus, but Cortex President Dennis Lower said there are businesses waiting to move into and expand within the district.

Lower said the goal of the innovation campus is for businesses to grow and move throughout the St. Louis area. The community opened its doors in 2002.

“Our intent has always been to seed companies here in Cortex, and as they grow, for them to move out to larger environments,” Lower said.

Cortex is at about 97% capacity, he said.

In an emailed statement, co-founder Jim McKelvey lauded the innovation ecosystem of metro St. Louis.

“St. Louis is full of talent and economic opportunity, so it should come as no surprise that we’re continuing to grow in our hometown,” McKelvey said.

Related Content

Square plans to hire engineers at its St. Louis office

By Melody Walker Oct 18, 2018
Square launches new payment processing device.
Square Inc.

Square, the startup that revolutionized credit card payments for small businesses, plans to start adding engineers to its workforce in St. Louis. The company this year pledged to create 300 jobs here over the next five years.

Founded by St. Louis natives Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in 2009, the San Francisco-based company launched the latest version of its credit card and mobile payment processing system, called Square Terminal, on Thursday.

Cortex MetroLink stop opens with promises of tech job growth

By Jul 31, 2018
A train of spectators broke a ribbon at Cortex MetroLink Station on Tuesday morning. July 31, 2018.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

A new MetroLink stop opened on Tuesday in St. Louis’ Cortex tech district.

The Cortex MetroLink Station is the first new station built in more than 10 years. It’s also the first Metro Transit construction project built with both private and public funding.