 SSM Health To Furlough About 2,000 Employees After Seeing Fewer Patients | St. Louis Public Radio

SSM Health To Furlough About 2,000 Employees After Seeing Fewer Patients

By 13 minutes ago
  • A view of St. Louis University Hospital in early spring.
    St. Louis University Hospital is part of the SSM Health system. SSM Health announced Monday that it would furlough about 2,000 employees.
    Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

SSM Health is furloughing about 2,000 workers across its health care system starting May 1.

The St. Louis-based health care system announced Monday that employees would be off 13 weeks without pay. The furloughs will affect employees in all four states in SSM’s system: Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

“We are confident these measures will enable us to improve organizational performance while continuing to deliver high-quality, compassionate care for the people who need us,” said Stephanie Zoller, a spokesperson for the hospital system. “Our first priority is to ensure the continued health and safety of our patients, caregivers and communities.”

SSM officials said in a statement that furloughs were necessary due to an approximately 50% drop in patients at the health system’s hospitals. The drop in patients came after the health care system canceled non-urgent procedures, Zoller said.

Other health care systems across the nation also canceled procedures to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

The affected employees make up about 5% of SSM employees. Other employees will work reduced hours.

While SSM officials did not disclose how many employees in Missouri and Illinois would be furloughed, they said some workers may return to work before the 13-week furlough is over. 

“Employees on furlough will continue to be employed by SSM Health and can return to their position at the end of the furlough period,” SSM officials said in a statement.

SSM will cover health insurance costs for furloughed employees and will give employees who apply for unemployment a one-time payment when they return to work if unemployment benefits did not cover their full salaries.

Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
SSM Health
coronavirus
Furloughs
COVID-19
Stephanie Zoller
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis Hospitals Cancel Procedures, Limit Visitors To Prepare For Coronavirus Patients

By Mar 20, 2020
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 11:30 a.m. March 23 with the latest restrictions on hospital visitors

Mercy, SSM Health and BJC hospitals will delay elective medical procedures to make way for an expected surge in patients sickened by the new coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the hospital will cancel any procedures that can safely be deferred for eight weeks. The provision frees up staff, equipment and space for those with the virus who will need medical care and keeps medical personnel and patients safe.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 1 hour ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

4:35 p.m. Monday, April 27

Missouri businesses can reopen Monday if they follow social distancing guidelines, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced today.

Under the governor’s plan to reopen state businesses closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, businesses are encouraged to minimize travel, allow employees to work remotely and prohibit employees with symptoms from returning to work until they’ve been cleared by a medical provider. 

Retail businesses will still be required to take some precautions, such as imposing their own limits on how many people can be inside an establishment. There’s no limit on how many people can gather in public spaces as long as they stay six feet from each other.

Wash U To Furlough About 1,300 Employees, Many At Medical Campus, Amid Pandemic

By & Apr 20, 2020
Two students walk down the long stairwell in front of Brookings Administration Building at Washington University in St. Louis in March. The university plans to furlough up to 1,300 employees by next week. (photo taken March 19, 2020)
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated at 5:45 p.m. with comments from the chief health care officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges

Washington University’s health care system is planning large-scale furloughs to deal with financial losses, even as parts of it scramble to handle a rush of COVID-19 patients.

Furloughed employees will be off work without pay but will still receive university benefits such as health insurance. 

Furloughs could affect up to 1,300 university employees and last up to 90 days, Chancellor Andrew Martin said Monday.