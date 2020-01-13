St. Louis Alderwoman Spencer To Challenge Krewson For Mayor

Cara Spencer, an alderwoman from south St. Louis, will challenge Mayor Lyda Krewson in 2021.

Spencer, D-20th Ward, announced her candidacy Monday on St. Louis on the Air. She is the first Krewson opponent to announce a run for the office.

Spencer was first elected to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen in 2015, beating longtime Alderman Craig Schmid to represent the ward that covers parts of Dutchtown, Gravois Park, Marine Villa and Mount Pleasant. She defeated a challenger last March by a wide margin.

Spencer has been a vocal critic of efforts to lease St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. She sponsored several pieces of legislation to force a public vote on the now-suspended push to privatize operations at the airport.

Spencer faces a steep fundraising disadvantage. Her latest quarterly report, filed in October, shows her with less than $7,000 on hand. Meanwhile, Krewson, who plans to run for re-election, had more than $620,000 in the bank as of October. The mayor also has shown an ability to attract large donations.

Filing for the 2021 municipal primary opens in November. The election is March 2, 2021. In heavily Democratic St. Louis, whoever wins the party's primary generally wins the election.

It was not clear if Krewson and Spencer will face other candidates. A campaign official for Treasurer Tishaura Jones said her focus was currently on re-election. Board President Lewis Reed could not immediately be reached for comment. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, said he was not interested in running.

All three have previously run for mayor.

