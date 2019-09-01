 St. Louis Black Restaurant Week Aims To Cook Up Support For African American Eateries | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Black Restaurant Week Aims To Cook Up Support For African American Eateries

Without support from diners, no restaurant can survive. Frank Williamson, organizer of St. Louis Black Restaurant Week, says attracting customers can be especially challenging for African American eateries.

Highlighting local black restaurants to help them attract customers is the driving force behind the week.

Diners can visit eight restaurants between Sept. 3-8 and enjoy a variety of specials. Williamson wants this week to be a relationship-building experience among restaurateurs, chefs and patrons.

The kinds of cuisine included in St. Louis Black Restaurant Week include seafood, burgers and Southern fusion.
“There is always a Downtown Restaurant Week, a Clayton Restaurant Week, but nothing for the African American community, so I wanted to show that we have talent, too,” Williamson said.

On the map

Williamson considers himself a foodie and frequents various eateries around the St. Louis region. He noticed that some black restaurants lack customers simply because they are located in north St. Louis.

“I think it’s a stigma on (black-owned restaurants), but we have to stick with our own,” Williamson said. “So, this is going to help put them on the map, hopefully.”

The first St. Louis Black Restaurant Week was brought to the region by Memphis Restaurant Week organizer Jessica Bailey. Her experience in that city showed her there could be significant growth in profits and customer retention for restaurant owners by highlighting local eateries over the course of a week. 

Bailey expanded on the idea of showcasing African American chefs, restaurateurs and fare to St. Louis. 

Fresh approach

Tasha Smith, chef and owner of Burger 809, saw St. Louis Black Restaurant Week as an avenue to change the narrative of black-owned eating establishments. Smith said most black restaurants are stereotyped as being overpriced and extending poor customer service.

Burger 809 on Cherokee Street is one of the restaurants taking part in St. Louis Black Restaurant Week.
“People come in that door looking to get fed, and I want that experience to be positive and delightful,” Smith said. 

When it comes to Smith’s Cherokee Street takeout restaurant and catering business, she said she opted to use fresh ingredients because in many black communities, consuming fresh meats and vegetables is not an option. 

“Some areas are considered food deserts, and I didn’t want to be a part of the problem. I wanted to be a part of the solution,” Smith said.

As a black woman in the food industry, Smith said she is underrepresented, and uses her platform to expose cooking to children. 

“If you get children interested in cooking, then often they make healthier choices,” she added.

Sharing meals

Throughout the week, restaurants like Prime 55 Restaurant and Lounge, Seafood from Crushed Velvet and TKO Grill will provide three-course meals for lunch and dinner. The specials will range from $15 to $30, respectively. Hyde Park’s The River Lillie will offer breakfast and lunch specials. 

“Food is important to the black community, and most conversations happen around dinner,” Smith said. “It gives us an opportunity to get back to sharing meals together, which creates peacefulness.”

Williamson wants to help bring black-owned restaurants that are operating in the red back into the black. He said the first restaurant week brought in more than $50,000 across all the participating eateries. He also hopes this week will open the kitchen doors of African American-owned restaurants to new patrons and provide a better understanding of black food culture to consumers.

Andrea Y. Henderson is part of the public-radio collaborative Sharing America, covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland, Oregon. Follow Andrea at @drebjournalist

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
St. Louis Black Restaurant Week
Restaurants
Dining
Chefs
Black women entrepreneurs in St. Louis start small businesses to close the wealth gap

By Ashley Lisenby Oct 26, 2018
Entrepreneur and author Rebecca Clark started a company to self-publish her children's book series.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Despite shrinking income and education gaps between white and non-white families, black families in the United States still trail others in wealth accumulation, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis said in a recent report.

Although black wealth increased at a faster rate than white wealth in 2016, blacks still owned less than 10 percent of whites’ wealth, according to the Fed.

Some black women entrepreneurs in St. Louis see starting their own businesses as an avenue to closing the wealth gap within their families and communities.

St. Louis Entrepreneur Promotes Black Businesses With Online Directory, Pop-Up Events

By May 21, 2019
ForTheCultureSTL.com creater Ohun Ashe wants to help circulate funds in St. Louis' African American community by promoting black-owned businesses and hosting events like the pop-up shop on Wednesday.
Ohun Ashe

Before the death of Michael Brown Jr., entrepreneur Ohun Ashe said she did not see many black-owned businesses in her community.

In 2014, Ashe was in the streets of Ferguson and St. Louis protesting the killing of Brown. She recorded video footage of scenes between police and protestors and even the moment when she was arrested and thrown into a paddy wagon. Once demonstrations died down, Ashe was determined to understand her role in the protests.

It was not until 2016 when Ashe envisioned providing the St. Louis community with an online black business directory, ForTheCultureSTL.com.

Up-And-Coming Chefs Evy Swoboda, Dakota Williams Discuss Life In The Kitchen, Love For Industry

By Jan 28, 2019
Dakota Williams (at left) and Evy Swoboda, both in their 20s, have each made their mark on the St. Louis restaurant scene.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Twenty-four-year-old Dakota Williams has quickly worked his way up to a sought-after position – executive sous chef – at one of St. Louis’ top-notch restaurants. But the primary reason Williams gives for his choice of career isn’t all that sophisticated.

“I’m constantly hungry, so I knew when I was younger that I would have to find a job that I could eat at, because when I get angry it’s all because of hunger,” the Sardella standout told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh in a conversation that aired Monday. “And everybody knows that at work, so they just know to feed me.”

One of seven young professionals selected by Sauce magazine as this year’s “Ones to Watch,” Williams shared his journey from starting out at McDonald’s to working with celebrated restaurateur Gerard Craft. Fellow up-and-comer and Niche Food Group colleague Evy Swobody also joined the discussion, as did Sauce managing editor Heather Hughes.