 St. Louis Blues Bid For Stanley Cup Is A Win For City's Coffers | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Blues Bid For Stanley Cup Is A Win For City's Coffers

By 2 minutes ago
  • Outside the Enterprise Center on 05/22/19 , the day after The St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks to go to the Stanley Cup Final.
    After a win Tuesday night, the St. Louis blues head to the Stanley Cup Final. With at least two games in St. Louis, the city anticipates additional tax revenue to boost its budget.
    Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

So far this year, the St. Louis Blues have generated nearly $4 million in city revenue. And now that the hockey team is headed to the Stanley Cup Final, the city expects an extra financial bump.

That’s according to estimates from St. Louis Budget Director Paul Payne. He said the city will predominantly benefit from direct revenue brought in from sales taxes on tickets. Indirect money from spending on things like concessions, parking, restaurants and hotels will also contribute to the city’s budget.

“I’d estimated back at the beginning of the playoffs you’d see the three games would probably be somewhere in the area of $300,000, which would go up with each succeeding series,” he said.

Before Tuesday night’s win over the San Jose Sharks, Payne was wary of calculating the extra boost the finals games could bring the city out of fear of jinxing the team.

“I think we’re all hopeful we’re four games away from something really special,” he said on Wednesday.

The Blues will host at least two Stanley Cup final games at the Enterprise Center on June 1 and 3.

The larger impact that the Blues presence in the final games will have on St. Louis’ economy is a harder calculation to make, according to Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Washington University,

“The economic impact in terms of financially for the city is somewhat tempered just because most of the people who go to the games are from here, and if they didn’t spend their money on playoff tickets they’d be spending it somewhere else locally,” he said.

Playing in the finals is likely to boost the financial success and long-term value of the team though. That means ticket prices and sales will go up.

The biggest boost for the city will likely be more of an emotional intangible impact, Rishe said.

“Just like people are getting excited about Major League Soccer potentially coming to St. Louis, which is almost a certainty that it will at this point, it really kind of uplifts people and gives them a greater sense of self as it relates to being a St. Louisan,” he said. “And I think that has value.”

Hosting some of the Stanley Cup games will also give St. Louis an opportunity to highlight what it has to offer to the rest of the country, according to Tom Chulick, president and CEO of the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

“You’re getting a tremendous amount of hockey fans from around the country, not only Boston,” he said. “We’re at a national scale at this point and need to think bigger, bolder and better about what that means.”

For local businesses, the extra games mean more money.

“The first round brings people in, then everything is amplified a little more,” he said, adding that in total, post-season games could give local restaurants, hotels and Uber drivers an additional two months of unanticipated revenue.

“That’s huge,” he said.

Follow Corinne on Twitter: @corinnesusan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis budget
Enterprise Center
Tom Chulick
Patrick Rishe
Paul Payne
Top Stories

Related Content

Blues Fans Rejoice As St. Louis Clinches First Stanley Cup Final Appearance In 49 Years

By 17 hours ago
Fans celebrate amid falling streamers after the St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday night, sending the team back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years. May 22, 2019.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Enterprise Center and much of St. Louis erupted in bedlam Tuesday night as the final horn sounded, sending the St. Louis Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues beat the San Jose Sharks in spectacular fashion, scoring two power-play goals and an empty-netter to win 5-1. It sets up a rematch of the 1970 final, which the Boston Bruins won in four.

St. Louis Blues' Soon-To-Retire National Anthem Singer Reflects On 19 Years' Worth of Performances

By Apr 8, 2019
Longtime national anthem singer Charles Glenn, 64, has announced plans to retire at the end of the St. Louis Blues' 2019 season.
St. Louis Blues

For the past 19 years, Charles Glenn’s voice has regularly set the tone for St. Louis Blues home games. Last week he announced that this will be his last season singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the hockey team, citing multiple sclerosis as a factor in his decision to retire.

Monday’s St. Louis on the Air revisited a conversation with Glenn from about two years ago, when Glenn opened up about the experience of frequently performing the national anthem in front of a huge crowd.

“You’re singing it to 16,000 people every game, because every game’s a sellout,” the singer told executive producer Alex Heuer. “And it’s a rush, it really is. Each game is a thrill. I love it … and since it’s in a hockey arena, it’s a closer-knit audience – they’re closer to you, so you feel their energy. It’s a good thing.”

St. Louis Lands US Gymnastics Team Trials For 2020 Olympics

By Apr 23, 2019
Gymnasts prepare for the P&G Championships at St. Louis' Chaifetz Arena in 2016
John Chen | USA Gymnastics

St. Louis will host the 2020 United States Olympic team trials for gymnastics.

The three-day event will be held at the Enterprise Center starting June 25. This will be the first time the city will host trials for both men’s and women’s gymnastics.

The trials will determine which athletes will represent the United States in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The U.S. Olympic gymnastics team will be announced at the event.