 The St. Louis Board of Aldermen Mulls Rules Change For Lobbyists, Guests | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen Mulls Rules Change For Lobbyists, Guests

By 40 minutes ago
  • Members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen gather on April 16, 2019 at the start of the 2019-2020 session.
    Members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen gather at the start of the 2019-2020 session.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

As the 2019-2020 St. Louis Board of Aldermen session commenced on Tuesday, members strolled in with smiles on their faces as they greeted guests and fellow aldermen with hugs and gifts for the newest members.

Family members and guests on the floor and in the chamber gallery cheered as three newly elected and 12 re-elected members, including Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, were sworn into office. The newest members are Alderwoman Shameem Hubbard, D-26th Ward, Alderman Jesse Todd, D-18th Ward and Alderman Bret Narayan, D-24th Ward. 

Proposed changes to chamber rules would make scenes like this a thing of the past.

The proposal would mean that guests of the aldermen, community members and lobbyists would have to obtain passes to sit in the chamber’s galleries and would not be allowed on the floor.

Reed supports the changes to the rules, which he feels will help keep the board’s meetings in order.

“We have an opportunity to assure that each person here has an equal opportunity to have some of their constituents represented in the galleries,” Reed said. “I think that each ward and all residents in this city should have an equal opportunity to attend meetings.”

In case of an influx of attendees, Reed said there would be two overflow rooms to accommodate everyone.

Alderwoman Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward, said the aldermen will debate the proposed gallery ticketing system.

President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed is all smiles as he speaks to aldermen and guests during the first meeting of the 2019-2020 session.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

“We’re already having discussions about how that’s going to play out,” Navarro said. “We have limited gallery space, so that’s what we’re trying to figure out. But I think that the ticketing issue is not necessarily in the spirit of open, free access.”

“I think that is definitely something you’ll see some conversations and hopefully some change on,” she added.

Navarro supports the rule change to bar registered lobbyists from the Board of Aldermen floor. She said it’s a way of keeping aldermen separate from special interest groups trying to influence their decisions.

“The public ultimately has to have trust in this body as well,” Navarro said. “And if they’re sitting up in the gallery watching us have side conversations with lobbyists, regardless of the fact that lobbyist could technically be texting or whatnot, it erodes the public trust. So I do think it’s more than optics. Those optics have a big impact on what happens.”

Reed said the proposed rule changes will likely be debated by the Board of Aldermen at its April 26 meeting.

Alderwoman Shameem Hubbard, D-26th Ward, shares her gratitude with her guests and constituents for electing her as their alderwoman.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In other business, Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, brought to the board’s attention that this year is the first session for which the board is equally diversified by gender.

Tyus asked each alderwoman to stand to showcase their numbers and stated they plan to form a women’s caucus to bring their issues to the floor.

“I’m proud. I’m excited, and it makes me look forward to the future,” Tyus said. “I’m looking for when we have a woman governor and a woman president.”

Reed predicted a challenging session.

“We have some very difficult days ahead when you take a look at some of the many things we are challenged with,” he said. “City-county unification: We are going to have to figure out what to do with that. We’re going to have to figure out the airport thing and on and on and on.”

Reed also pledged “we’re going to work to erase and eliminate the Delmar Divide in the city of St. Louis.”

Jason Rosenbaum contributed to this report.

Follow Andrea Henderson on Twitter @drebjournalist.

Tags: 
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Board President Lewis Reed
Shameem Hubbard
Jesse Todd
Bret Narayan
Top Stories

Related Content

Board Of Aldermen Bids Farewell To Ogilvie, Kennedy

By Apr 15, 2019
Outgoing Alderman Terry Kennedy, D-18th Ward (center, in tie), stands with his family on April 15, 2019 after being recognized at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for 31 years of service.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Monday recognized two colleagues who came to the chamber in different ways yet left their mark on the institution and the legislation it passed.

Terry Kennedy, D-18th Ward, stepped into his father Samuel’s seat 31 years ago, then won re-election eight times. Scott Ogilvie, D-24th Ward, won his 2011 election as an independent after the Democratic incumbent lost to a former alderman who had been recalled. He ran for re-election in 2015 as a Democrat.

Would Fewer Wards Make St. Louis Better? New Committee Will Investigate

By Mar 25, 2019
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen chambers on July 7, 2017.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is forming a Ward Reduction Advisory Committee to get public input as to what going from 28 to 14 wards would mean for the city.

The committee will study the effects of ward reduction on the Board of Aldermen, budgets and constituent services. The group will then be tasked with providing recommendations.

5 Election Takeaways — And What They Mean For The Future Of St. Louis Politics

By & Mar 6, 2019
St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed declares victory on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after defeating three other candidates for re-election.
File photo I David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s narrow victory on Tuesday required some unusual political coalitions and allies to come together.

Reed bested state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed and Alderwoman Megan Green in easily the toughest re-election bid since he captured the presidency of the Board of Aldermen in 2007. It came after years of political toil for the Democratic official, featuring two unsuccessful bids for mayor and high-profile fights over some contentious issues.