St. Louis’ Boxing Scene, 'Hidden Underbelly' Featured In Filmmakers Showcase

Six of the 113 films in the spotlight during the 19th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase are feature length. Collectively, they take viewers from the women’s prison in Vandalia, Missouri, to Henry Shaw’s Museum at the Missouri Botanical Garden, to World War II and more.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl discussed two of the films in depth – “Road to the Pros” and “The Ghost Who Walks” – with directors Earl McWilliams Jr. and Cody Stokes.

Listen to the discussion:

“Road to the Pros” is a documentary focused on St. Louis’ amateur boxing scene, featuring interviews with past and current trainers as well as up-and-coming boxers from all walks of life.

“The Ghost Who Walks” is a fictional narrative described as a “breathlessly paced ride through the hidden underbelly” of St. Louis.

Related Event

What: 19th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

When: Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 20, 2019

Where: Brown Hall at Washington University (1 Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130)

