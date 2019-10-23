St. Louis BWorks Celebrates 3 Decades Of Helping Youth Gain Skills And Confidence

Three decades ago, Bicycle Works launched in St. Louis with the goal of teaching bicycle safety and maintenance to children in the area.

Through a “learn-and-earn” method, the organization — now known as St. Louis BWorks — helps about 500 hundreds of kids each year, and has expanded to include instruction in creative writing and computers as well. The organization was recently awarded a Quality of Life Award from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with St. Louis BWorks Board President Wayne Brinkman and volunteer Earn-A-Bike instructor Annie Yarbrough about the organization’s work ahead of their 30-year celebration on Saturday.

Both Brinkman and Yarbrough started volunteering with the organization nearly eight years ago. In addition to teaching kids how to ride bikes, Yarbrough said she finds herself giving motivational advice to the riders — that yes, it will be hard, but you need to keep trying.

“It's a whole lot of fun,” Yarbrough added. “I get a warm and fuzzy feeling every time that kid has that lightbulb moment [after] they thought they weren't going to be able to do this. And suddenly they're riding, and they're just going in circles around me saying, ‘Ms. Annie, this is so fun.’”

Listen to the full conversation:

Producer’s note: One of our producers is a volunteer with BWorks, but they were not involved in the production of this segment.

