St. Louis Christian Rapper Flame Wins Copyright Lawsuit Against Pop Star Katy Perry

Last week, St. Louis attorney Michael Kahn won over a federal jury in a case looking at whether the Katy Perry song "Dark Horse" infringed on the copyright of a 2009 rap song “Joyful Noise” by St. Louis artist Marcus Gray, who is known as Flame. The jury decided that Katy Perry and Capitol Records must pay Gray $2.78 million in damages.

“There’s an old joke [that] when you say, ‘This is not about money, it’s about principle,’ it’s really about money,” said Kahn. “But for our clients, it was really about principle. They almost didn’t care about the money part of it. They felt that they’d been mistreated, and they wanted their day in court.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske discussed the case with Kahn, as well as copyright expert Micah Zeller of Washington University Libraries.

Listen to their discussion:

