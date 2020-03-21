 St. Louis City, County Issue 'Stay-At-Home' Mandate; State Orders 'Social Distancing' | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis City, County Issue 'Stay-At-Home' Mandate; State Orders 'Social Distancing'

By & 2 hours ago
  • St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
    St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
    File photos I Carolina Hidalgo and Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 5:15 p.m., March 21 with comments from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

St. Louis and St. Louis County residents will be under mandatory stay-at-home restrictions beginning Monday. 

Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson said the state would take a different approach, announcing new social distancing measures to limit social interactions in Missouri. 

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the stay-at-home order on Saturday. The new restrictions, which require people to remain in their homes whenever possible, are part of an ongoing effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The order will remain in effect for 30 days.

“It was an extremely difficult decision that we did not take lightly,” Krewson said during a Saturday press conference, calling the order an “unprecedented response.”

Krewson said there is evidence the novel coronavirus is now spreading from person to person within the St. Louis region and warned the outbreak would only worsen without serious action.

The county's stay-at-home order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, while the city's will begin at 6 p.m.

There are a number of exceptions to the stay-at-home order, according to city and county officials. Residents of both jurisdictions will still be allowed to go to the grocery store, pharmacy, doctor’s office, hospital, laundromat, banks, gas station and public parks — as well as pick up carryout food from restaurants. 

“Our goal here is to keep the economy running as much as we can and not to further impact the hardworking people of our city,” Krewson said.

Violating the stay-at-home order is a misdemeanor, she added. 

Essential workers will be exempted from the order, Page said at his own Saturday press conference, including health care workers, first responders, infrastructure and "any business that would support those activities." 

Also exempted from the order are essential businesses and institutions, including health care facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars providing takeout or delivery, gas stations, car repair businesses, banks, hardware stores, post offices and shipping services, laundromats, child care facilities, construction companies, hotels, journalism outlets and all levels of government. 

The stay-at-home order, Page said, was the result of weeks of collaboration between St. Louis city government and St. Louis County, as well as St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties.

“The coronavirus does not respect city boundaries or county boundaries or any of our regional jurisdictions,” Page said during a Saturday press conference, explaining the need for cooperation.

Although the order is currently limited to St. Louis city and county, Page said that he would expect an announcement on “further restrictions” in surrounding jurisdictions in the coming days. 

In a statement, however, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann responded that St. Charles County would not be following suit.

“I do not believe we are in a situation where government should be deciding which businesses must close and which may stay open,” Ehlmann said. “We will continue to educate our residents that they should stay home except to go to work and procure the services they feel are essential. If businesses and residents work together to do what is right at this critical time, we will be doing everything we need to do right now to slow the spread of this disease.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide order Saturday that prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people in a single place. The order also forbids people from eating at dine-in restaurants, although drive-in, pickup and delivery are still allowed. Visits to nursing and retirement homes will be prohibited unless to provide critical assistance.

“The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained, and the sooner this order will expire,” Parson said during a Saturday press conference.

Grocery stores, gas stations, parks and banks will remain open while schools will remain closed. The order will take effect Monday and will remain until April 6 unless extended.

Parson didn’t rule out implementing further measures.

“Right now, I think that this is the important order of the day,” he said. “If for some reason this doesn’t work, then we take another action at some point.”

Loading...

Loading...

Follow Shahla on Twitter: @shahlafarzan

Follow Chad on Twitter: iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
Lyda Krewson
Sam Page
Top Stories

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 47 minutes ago
A 20-year-old St. Louis County woman who recently returned home from studying in Italy is presumed to be the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

7 p.m. Saturday, March 21

There are now 17 positive COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County. There has been one death so far, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. 

Of the eight additional cases confirmed, only one is classified as “travel-related.” The other seven cases are categorized as “unknown origin.” Five of the cases have occurred in patients 40 years old or older. 

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said health officials now have “evidence of community spread” of coronavirus in the St. Louis region during a press conference Saturday afternoon — meaning that the virus is now spreading from person to person.

Your Questions About Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region, Answered

By , , , & 8 hours ago
The new coronavirus has been detected in dozens of countries, including the United States. It gets its name from its protruding spikes, which resemble a crown.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated March 21 

Coronavirus has disrupted many aspects of everyday life in Missouri and Illinois as officials call for new measures to slow the outbreak. Sporting events are postponed, holiday parades are canceled, and campuses are empty as the region braces for a virus that’s spread worldwide. 

We have been asking you, our audience, what you want to know about COVID-19. Your questions inform our reporting. Below, we’ve compiled some of the most frequently asked questions along with answers, which we’ll update as things change. 

Don’t see your question answered? Ask Curious Louis here or in the box below. Tell us what questions you have about coronavirus, prevention and its impact on our region.