St. Louis County To Close All Parks Through April 22

St. Louis County will close all parks starting at 8 p.m. Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Barricades will be placed at park entrances of Creve Coeur Lake Park, Jefferson Barracks Park, Lone Elk Park and Grant’s Trail.

St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott said in a statement that warmer weather is driving crowds to parks. “During this health crisis, we cannot allow large groups of people to be together in one place,” he said.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement that the decision will help save lives.

“I had hoped we could keep the parks open but the spread of COVID-19 is too big of a threat to the health of our residents,” he said.

The county said it’s counting on goodwill and common sense to enforce the rule, but if needed, park rangers and county police will patrol parks.

Parks are expected to stay closed through at least April 22.

In St. Louis, parks are still open, but earlier this week the city began restricting vehicle traffic. The move aims to reduce the number of visitors and allow more space for people seeking fresh air and exercise during the stay-at-home orders.

The city will close all or some streets until April 22 in O’Fallon, Willmore, Fairground, Carondelet and Forest parks. Roads on the east end of Tower Grove Park closed to cars last week.

Four Missouri state parks closed to the public Thursday following concerns about crowds.

Those parks are expected to stay closed until the end of the month. They include: Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park and Weston Bend State Park.

