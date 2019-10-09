 St. Louis County Council Approves Partial Bi-State Funding But Wants Better Transit Security | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Council Approves Partial Bi-State Funding But Wants Better Transit Security

By 1 minute ago
  • A MetroLink train
    The St. Louis County Council approved partial funding for Bi-State Development Tuesday, but still has concerns over transit safety.
    File Photo | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to send the Bi-State Development agency about two-thirds of the money it requested for its annual budget.

The council is holding back on handing over $60 million of the $164 million allocation until its members see an updated transit safety plan from Bi-State, said council presiding officer Ernie Trakas, R- South St. Louis County. 

Bi-State, which oversees Metro trains and buses, has until the end of the year to come up with a security strategy that both the council and county police department approve. 

“It basically requires that they get their act together from a security standpoint,” Trakas said.

Councilman Mark Harder, R-Ballwin, cast the lone vote opposing the Bi-State funding. He thought the council should have withheld more money from the organization — only agreeing to pay them in quarterly chunks — until security on the transit system improved. 

“I’m not comfortable with the money that we approved. I think we need to have more accountability in place with Bi-State and with Metro,” he said.

Several people have been shot in and around MetroLink stations since the beginning of the year.
 

Anti-corruption measure passes

The council also voted 7-0 to establish a new firewall between county officials and vendors seeking to do business with the county.
 

The policy — referred to as the “cone of silence” — prohibits contractors from contacting county officials after they have submitted a bid for county work. The ban is lifted once the contract is awarded.

Some exceptions have been included to allow for contact between county officials and vendors during the bidding process, particularly when a vendor is trying to clarify the parameters of the work needed.

Contractors had complained that an original proposal, put forward by County Executive Sam Page, was too restrictive and would inhibit their ability to submit accurate bids for work.

The policy is a direct response to the legacy of disgraced County Executive Steve Stenger. Stenger went to prison last month for giving out county contracts in exchange for campaign contributions. 

Tags: 
Sam Page
bi-state
Bi-State Development
Steve Stenger
Mark Harder
Ernie Trakas
Top Stories

Related Content

New Bi-State CEO pledges to improve security on Metro Transit

By Melody Walker Dec 21, 2018
Dec. 21, 2018, Bi-State Development names new Presdient and CEO Taulby Roach
Melody Walker|St. Louis Public Radio

Bi-State Development named Taulby Roach as its next president and CEO today. Roach will take office Jan. 1, 2019, replacing John Nations, who is stepping down after eight years to return to private law practice. Roach has worked closely with Bi-State for more than 20 years on a variety of Metro Transit capital projects in St. Clair County.

At a crowded news conference at the Bi-State headquarters in downtown St. Louis, Roach said that he plans to change the organization’s focus.

Top Security Officials Ousted From Metro Transit

By Jan 18, 2019
Officials are considering the addition of turnstiles to the MetroLink system.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The top people who handled security for the Metro Transit agency are out of a job.

Bi-State Development President Taulby Roach confirmed the departures on Friday but provided no other details, including the names of the two officials.

Seeking ‘Better Ride,’ New Bi-State CEO Talks MetroLink Safety, Future Of Metro Transit

By & Feb 28, 2019
Taulby Roach started as CEO and president of Bi-State Development about two months ago.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated March 1 with comments on timeline — Since being named CEO and president of Bi-State Development a couple months ago, Taulby Roach has emphasized improving security throughout the St. Louis region’s Metro Transit system.

A New York-based engineering firm last week released its final recommendations from a eight-month study of MetroLink’s safety and security. The evaluation comes after years of claims from riders and politicians that the MetroLink is unsafe, even though data shows that crime on the system is relatively low compared to ridership.