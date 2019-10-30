St. Louis County Lawyer Argued Law Doesn’t Protect Gay Cop From Discrimination

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday promised “serious changes” to police department leadership after a sergeant won a nearly $20 million discrimination suit by arguing that he was passed over for promotions because he is gay.

But Page’s own hand-picked county counselor Beth Orwick last week argued that the judge should rule against Sgt. Keith Wildhaber because Missouri’s statewide nondiscrimination act doesn’t include sexual orientation as a protected class.

Public speakers at a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday questioned the department’s commitment to reform and the sincerity of the county’s response.

Police Chief Jon Belmar has refused to step down, despite calls for his resignation from some members of the public and one member of the county council.

Orwick filed a motion after witness testimony to request that the judge dismiss the case before it went to a jury. She argued that discriminatory comments were “at best inferences of discrimination” because he is gay, which is “not a recognized” form of discrimination under state law.

Page on Wednesday said in a statement to St. Louis Public Radio that he was “horrified and surprised that argument was used and I don’t want to see it used again.”

He added, “The state should pass the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act that I co-sponsored in 2006 so no one can ever make that argument again.”

The act, introduced annually in the Missouri House and Senate for 21 years, has never passed. It would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the state’s nondiscrimination statute.

Wildhaber testified that a former member of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, John Saracino, said, “The command staff has a problem with your sexuality” and “you should tone down your gayness.”

Wildhaber also testified that retired Lt. Col. Terry Roberds said, “Your biggest career mistake was coming out of the closet.”

Tom Sullivan, a University City resident and self-described county watchdog, has criticized Orwick’s approach to the case.

“County counselor Beth Orwick completely failed to protect county taxpayers in the lawsuit,” Sullivan said. “She should have never let the case go to trial. Once it looked like the lawsuit was headed south for the county, she should have gotten it settled – for a whole lot less. That’s what smart lawyers do.”

The local laws

Missouri’s Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on sex. But it does not specifically name sexual orientation as a protected class.

Earlier this year, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that sex stereotyping can be a form of sex-based discrimination. That means that making employment decisions because a worker is not stereotypically feminine or masculine could be illegal under Missouri law.

However, the court noted in a different case that being LGBTQ “cannot sustain a sex/gender stereotyping claim” on its own, according to Orwick.

That’s the basis for Orwick’s argument that the case shouldn’t go to a jury. She wrote that Wildhaber wasn’t claiming discrimination because he is “a ‘stereotypically feminine’ gay man,” so the comments wouldn’t count as sex-based discrimination.

Orwick also argued that passing up Wildhaber for a promotion didn’t count as discrimination because another man, not a woman, was promoted instead.

Orwick could not be immediately reached for comment.

