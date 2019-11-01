 St. Louis County NAACP Names New President | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County NAACP Names New President

By 12 minutes ago
  • John Bowman Sr. speaks at the Cheshire after being named president of the St. Louis County NAACP.
    John Bowman Sr. speaks at the Cheshire after being named president of the St. Louis County NAACP.
    Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County NAACP announced Friday that John Bowman Sr. is its newest president.

Bowman has served as interim president since April, following the suspension of former president John Gaskin III. He came under fire for supporting a bill to change Title IX law and his paid consulting work for Better Together. 

During a press conference at the Cheshire near Clayton, Bowman acknowledged the last few months have been difficult for the county chapter. But he said this marks a transition period for the organization to rediscover its roots.

“I’m going to go back to using the original model and the mission of the NAACP,” he said. “It’s very simple; it’s not reinventing the wheel — it’s addressing discrimination, creating equitable opportunities for all people.”

Bowman says his biggest priorities are ensuring an accurate count in the 2020 census and criminal justice reform. 

“There is a desperate need for us to come to a better place in how our communities are policed. There seems to be a very tense line between the way our communities are policed and other communities,” he said. “We need to be a part of that dialogue, and we need to have people who reflect our interest.”

Bowman also announced he’s bringing an NAACP program to the local chapter to promote academic achievement and STEM programs in underserved schools. It’s called the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics.

“We know the root of many of our problems our community faces today is a divide in educational outcomes for our children in the region,” he said.

Bowman said his biggest challenge will be to recruit the next generation to join the chapter, which is why he’s planning an “aggressive recruitment drive.” He added that he has a partner willing to pay for the first year of membership of any person between the ages of 18 and 30.

Follow Corinne on Twitter: @corinnesusan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
St. Louis County NAACP
John Bowman Sr.
John Gaskin III
Top Stories
2020 census

Related Content

Despite Suspension, St. Louis County NAACP Backs John Gaskin III

By May 7, 2019
After only five months as the president of the St. Louis County NAACP, the national association suspended him for violating its bylaws.
Ashley Lisenby | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County NAACP is throwing its support behind the group’s suspended president even as the national association presses on with an investigation into the leader’s behavior.

“It is my hope that after John has his opportunity to prove the type of work he was doing, which was really good work, he can get made whole again and made president again,” interim president John Bowman said.

St. Louis County NAACP President Endorses City-County Merger, Faces Calls For Resignation

By Apr 18, 2019
John Gaskin III, President of the St. Louis County Branch of the NAACP, announces his support for the Better Together proposal on April 18, 2019.
Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 5:30 p.m., April 19, with Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones calling for the resignation of the St. Louis County NAACP president — Better Together’s city-county merger proposal received a significant endorsement from the St. Louis County branch of the NAACP.

The announcement came Thursday from St. Louis County Branch NAACP President John Gaskin III, who faced blowback following revelations that he is a paid consultant for Better Together's political advocacy arm.

Gaskin said he believes the proposal will result in significant social change across the metro area.

John Gaskin III becomes new president of St. Louis County NAACP

By Ashley Lisenby Nov 9, 2018
After only five months as the president of the St. Louis County NAACP, the national association suspended him for violating its bylaws.
Ashley Lisenby | St. Louis Public Radio

John Gaskin III, the new St. Louis County NAACP president, says there are two local civil rights issues he wants to address: community policing and employment.

Gaskin, 26, announced Friday that he would be become president of the branch. He replaces longtime President Esther Haywood. The former Missouri legislator is 78.