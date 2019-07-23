St. Louis County Obscures Euthanasia Rate Via ‘Paperwork Magic’

The St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center was once celebrated for lowering its euthanasia rate, but a recent audit found that the rate was only lowered after the shelter implemented the practice of labeling the “owner requested euthanasia” check box as simply “ORE” on animal surrender forms.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jeremy D. Goodwin talked with Danny Wicentowski, who covered this story as a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.

Listen to the conversation:

