 St. Louis County Prosecutor Announces New Conviction And Incident Review Unit | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Prosecutor Announces New Conviction And Incident Review Unit

By Chris King | St. Louis American 6 minutes ago
  • St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, seen in this April 2019 photo, is establishing a unit of his office that will review cases of wrongful prosecution, police misconduct and officer-involved shootings. April 29, 2019
    St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, seen in this April 2019 photo, is establishing a unit of his office that will review cases of wrongful prosecution, police misconduct and officer-involved shootings.
    Wiley Price | St. Louis American

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is rolling out a new Conviction and Incident Review Unit with two mandates that will, he said, “safeguard the integrity of convictions” won by the office.

The Conviction and Incident Review Unit, which will stand as its own unit, independent from the rest of the office and answer solely to Bell, will employ a director who will be hired through a national search. Its mandates will be to review two sets of things: cases involving substantiated claims of wrongful prosecution or conviction, and all matters relating to police officer-involved shootings and alleged police misconduct.

“The obligation of every prosecutor is to pursue justice, an obligation that cannot be met if the public lacks confidence in the integrity of criminal convictions,” Bell said in a statement. “From the data we know wrongful convictions happen all over the country, which is why it’s imperative to critically review cases where credible challenges are raised.”

In the past 30 years, according to Bell, 2,446 people have been exonerated in the U.S. who were wrongfully convicted — and 50 of those exonerations were in Missouri, who served a combined total of 523 years incarcerated for crimes they did not commit.

Bell said that more than 30 prosecuting attorneys nationwide have established similar programs to address the problem, “using data-driven methods to establish best practices that vigorously uphold prosecutorial ethics,” Bell said.

“To that end,” Bell said, “this office will employ every measure available not only to prosecute crimes and assist victims, but also to correct injustice by safeguarding the integrity of all convictions.”

This article originally appeared in the St. Louis American, which is a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

Tags: 
Wesley Bell
St. Louis County Prosecutor
Conviction and Incident Review Unit
St. Louis American
Top Stories

Related Content

Bell begins prosecutorial tenure amid uncertainty about St. Louis County’s future

By Jan 1, 2019
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell hugs Missouri Supreme Court Judge George Draper III on Jan. 1, 2019. Bell is the first African-American to serve as St. Louis County prosecutor. Jan. 1, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Nearly five years ago, Wesley Bell had a murky political future.

He fell short of winning a seat on the St. Louis County Council after losing decisively to incumbent Hazel Erby.

Flash forward to the first day of 2019 and Bell’s political fortunes have dramatically shifted. After winning election to a Ferguson City Council seat after the shooting death of Michael Brown, Bell shocked St. Louis County by easily upending Prosecutor Bob McCulloch. As he looked upon hundreds of people gathered for his Tuesday afternoon inauguration, Bell acknowledged the opportunity, and challenge, ahead.

2 Weeks Into Office, St. Louis County Prosecutor Talks Reforms, Resources, Criticisms And More

By & Jan 15, 2019
Just two weeks after being inaugurated, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell joined "St. Louis on the Air" on Tuesday.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 9:30 p.m. with Bell's appearance at the County Council meeting Tuesday night.

St. Louis County’s newly inaugurated prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell, has hit the ground running since his Jan. 1 inauguration. The first African-American to hold the post, Bell said his work so far has involved a lot of listening.

“There’s a lot of great people in [the county prosecutor’s office], and we want to make sure we take advantage of the institutional knowledge in that office,” he said on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “And so I’ve been very deliberate about meeting with every single person in that office.”

When host Don Marsh followed up by asking about Bell’s dismissal of an assistant prosecutor responsible for presenting evidence to a grand jury in the wake of the police-involved shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014, Bell said he didn’t think it appropriate to comment on the employee matter at this time. When pressed about any connections between the dismissal and the 2014 case, he added that “there’s no connection.”