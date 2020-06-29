St. Louis Couple Points Guns At Protesters — Was It Legal?

Hundreds of protesters marching Sunday evening through St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood were greeted by a pair of personal injury attorneys, who stood outside their home brandishing guns.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who live in a million-dollar home on the private street Portland Place, came out to their front porch and lawn and shouted at the protesters to go away.

The attorneys told KMOV that they feared for their lives.

"A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear of our lives,” Mark McCloskey told the TV station.

Video shows the protesters walking through an open gate. It’s unclear when it was damaged.

Protesters were on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. On Friday afternoon, Krewson read aloud on a live web stream the names and addresses of several activists advocating for the police department’s funding to be cut. She later apologized and now faces calls for her resignation.

Did the McCloskeys illegally brandish their weapons? Does the castle doctrine come into play? How does Portland Place being a private street affect the rights of its residents — and demonstrators?

