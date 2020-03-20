St. Louis Hospitals Cancel Procedures, Limit Visitors To Prepare For Coronavirus Patients

Mercy, SSM Health and BJC hospitals will delay elective medical procedures to make way for an expected surge in patients sickened by the new coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the hospital will cancel any procedures that can safely be deferred for eight weeks. The provision frees up staff, equipment and space for those with the virus who will need medical care and keeps medical personnel and patients safe.

“This measure is intended to ensure that only urgent or time-sensitive procedures are provided, to protect our caregivers and the communities we serve, and to conserve the resources needed for the COVID-19 health crisis,” SSM Health spokeswoman Sara Ward said.

Elective medical procedures include operations such as cataract removal surgery and knee replacements.

Health care resources such as staff and beds are limited on the best of days, said Dave Dillo, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association.

“How we best manage that resource is really important, and the St. Louis community is doing a good job of trying to handle it in a very difficult situation," he said.

Hospital officials say patients with scheduled appointments should contact their doctor if they have questions about the status of a planned operation.

Hospitals this week began restricting the number of people who can visit patients. Several of the region’s health systems are limiting patients to a single visitor in most departments.

Hospital officials say the policy reduces crowding and disease transmission. It also helps to conserve protective equipment such as face masks for hospital workers.

In a global crisis, every health care worker needs to be protected, Dillon said.

“A core component of our ability to deliver care is to have our caregivers healthy," he said.

SSM Health is limiting patients to two visitors in its Missouri and Illinois hospitals.

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital will allow only one visitor per patient and no visitors in the emergency department or long-term care facilities. No child visitors are allowed.

BJC Health also is allowing one visitor per patient — except for those in obstetrics and pediatrics departments, who can have two. No children are allowed, and personnel will ask all visitors screening questions to see if someone is a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Mercy is limiting visitors to one per patient, except in situations where a visitor cannot find child care.

Hospitals may waive the rules in certain instances, as when people are visiting those who are dying.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org