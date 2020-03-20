 St. Louis Hospitals Cancel Procedures, Limit Visitors To Prepare For Coronavirus Patients | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Hospitals Cancel Procedures, Limit Visitors To Prepare For Coronavirus Patients

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
    Mercy Hospital, as well as the two other major hospital systems in St. Louis, have announced new policies to help prohibit the spread of the new coronavirus.
    File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Mercy, SSM Health and BJC hospitals will delay elective medical procedures to make way for an expected surge in patients sickened by the new coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the hospital will cancel any procedures that can safely be deferred for eight weeks. The provision frees up staff, equipment and space for those with the virus who will need medical care and keeps medical personnel and patients safe.

“This measure is intended to ensure that only urgent or time-sensitive procedures are provided, to protect our caregivers and the communities we serve, and to conserve the resources needed for the COVID-19 health crisis,” SSM Health spokeswoman Sara Ward said.

Elective medical procedures include operations such as cataract removal surgery and knee replacements.

Health care resources such as staff and beds are limited on the best of days, said Dave Dillo, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association.

“How we best manage that resource is really important, and the St. Louis community is doing a good job of trying to handle it in a very difficult situation," he said.

Hospital officials say patients with scheduled appointments should contact their doctor if they have questions about the status of a planned operation. 

Hospitals this week began restricting the number of people who can visit patients. Several of the region’s health systems are limiting patients to a single visitor in most departments.

Hospital officials say the policy reduces crowding and disease transmission. It also helps to conserve protective equipment such as face masks for hospital workers.

In a global crisis, every health care worker needs to be protected, Dillon said.

“A core component of our ability to deliver care is to have our caregivers healthy," he said.

SSM Health is limiting patients to two visitors in its Missouri and Illinois hospitals.

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital will allow only one visitor per patient and no visitors in the emergency department or long-term care facilities. No child visitors are allowed.

BJC Health also is allowing one visitor per patient — except for those in obstetrics and pediatrics departments, who can have two. No children are allowed, and personnel will ask all visitors screening questions to see if someone is a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Mercy is limiting visitors to one per patient, except in situations where a visitor cannot find child care.

Hospitals may waive the rules in certain instances, as when people are visiting those who are dying.

Top Stories

Related Content

Illinois Gov. Pritzker Orders Residents To 'Stay Home,' Nonessential Businesses To Close

By 6 hours ago
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered Illinois residents to stay home and non-essential businesses to close. 3/20/20
Governor J.B. Pritzker Facebook Live screenshot

Updated 6:20 p.m. March 20 with comments from business leaders and details about what activities and businesses are excluded from the order

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued sweeping new orders that restrict movement and close vast numbers of businesses statewide, the latest steps he has taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday. It closes all nonessential businesses, including hair salons, retail shops and recreational businesses like bowling alleys. The order does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations or other businesses that provide essential services. Transit and roads will not close down, and restaurants will still be able to provide takeout food if they wish.

First Coronavirus Death In Missouri Is Columbia-Area Resident

By Mar 18, 2020
University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri
Nathan Lawrence | KBIA

The state of Missouri has its first confirmed death from COVID-19, the virus caused by the new coronavirus.

Gov. Mike Parson confirmed the death Wednesday at a brief press conference at the Capitol. The patient is from Boone County, and the infection was related to travel, but no other information was provided.

Missouri Business Leaders Beg Gov. Parson To Order COVID-19 Restrictions: 'Missouri Must Act Now'

By Peggy Lowe | KCUR 12 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, right, at a press conference about some of the first public coronavirus precautions on Monday with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Lisa Rodriguez | KCUR

Kansas City and St. Louis business and health care leaders have issued an urgent, blunt warning to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson: Immediately order uniform social distancing across the state to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a formal letter obtained by KCUR, the leaders of 10 business and health care groups said they have consulted with medical experts across the state who advise that mandatory social distancing is essential to slow the COVID-19 spread. The letter, sent Thursday, asked Parson to make orders based on public health officials' advice and that Parson has to ensure that hospitals have the capacity to treat patients with life-threatening symptoms.