St. Louis Kicks Off Vetting Companies Interested In Leasing Lambert Airport

The St. Louis Airport Advisory Working Group voted Friday to put out an official call for companies interested in a potential long-term lease of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

With little public discussion, the group voted 3-1 to release a Request for Qualifications. That asks for interested parties to detail their performance history and financial ability to operate the airport.

The head of the working group Paul Payne said this is the first benchmark indicating the city is moving forward with the process considering leasing the airport.

“The notion of going forward with the process suggests that there’s potential out there — but you don’t know because you’re never going to know until you actually receive a proposal,” he said.

Payne said he does not know how many companies may be interested.

The city’s deadline to receive responses to the RFQ is Nov. 1. Payne said once the working group goes through those it will narrow down the list. If a company meets the requirements set out by the city, it may be asked to submit a Request for Proposals, including a detailed plan for how it would operate the airport.

The only no vote on the RFQ came from Comptroller Darlene Green’s designee, LaTaunia Kenner. Spokesman Tyson Pruitt said the comptroller has “no confidence this process will yield an outcome supportive of public interest.”

“The problem with issuing an RFQ is that we know the process has been driven by and for special interest,” he said. “So when you’re setting up parameters that appeases special interests, the results you’re going to get back from that process — the RFQ — are still going to be shaped by that interest.”

Linda Martinez, the mayor’s designee, also announced Friday that the working group had reached a tentative agreement with airlines representing over 80% of the airport's traffic and 85% of the airport’s weighted cargo.

While the agreement doesn’t lock the airlines in to a potential transaction, the group needed buy-in from a majority of the airlines to proceed with the exploratory process. A spokesman for the group said the percentage of airlines on board is likely to increase.

The vote Friday comes after a three-hour closed-door meeting with consultants on Wednesday. The working group planned to vote then, but announced it needed more time to think over the information presented.

