St. Louis Launches Urban Ag Program In Neighborhoods North Of Forest Park

  • Potential parcels for the Missouri Coalition for the Environment's Urban Agriculture Pilot Program include lots on Minerva Street, near Page and Union Boulevards.
St. Louis has made it a little easier for residents of one ward to buy land for urban agriculture.

The Land Reutilization Authority, which manages the vacant lots and buildings owned by the city, endorsed the pilot program last week. It allows residents of the 26th Ward, which is north of Forest Park, to buy vacant land for raising crops or animals at two-thirds or less of market value.

“We’re starting in the 26th Ward because we saw the interest was there in 2016, and we’ve confirmed it with community engagement, and there are unique circumstances in the 26th Ward that suggest if it can work here, it can work in other wards,” said Melissa Vatterott, food and farm director of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment.

The coalition is managing the pilot program, which has some strict guidelines. Potential farmers must prove they have prior growing experience and show that they have been engaged in the neighborhood before wanting to farm there. They must also show they have the necessary funds, then complete the project within 18 months and remain on the land for three years.

The guidelines were due to the ward’s experience with an existing urban farm operation, said Tosha Phonix, the coalition’s food justice organizer. 

“The issue in that ward was that someone was in the ward composting, and it smelled so bad that residents in the immediate vicinity couldn’t use their backyards,” she said.

But residents remained open to the idea of having agriculture in the ward, Phonix said.

“One of the residents wants to do a farm school to be able to teach people urban ag in the community but also make it an economic benefit to contribute to the community,” she said. “Looking at this pilot program, it gives the opportunity for communities to really be in control of their food systems. They’ll no longer have to wait or ask for a grocery store to come in their neighborhood. They won’t have to depend on corner stores.”

There is no timetable for rolling the program out citywide, but Vatterott said she is optimistic it will expand.

“The LRA has an abundance of vacant parcels, and their number-one priority is to get those parcels purchased and into permanent, positive use,” she said.

Survey says land costs and acquisition issues make urban agriculture difficult in St. Louis

By Dec 13, 2016
Sylvester Brown and Tamara plant sweet potato seeds in front of Union Avenue Christian Church in June.
Kim Oswalt | St. Louis Public Radio

Encouraging more residents to grow fruits and vegetables in St. Louis could depend on making it easier for residents to acquire vacant lots, according to a new survey. 

The St. Louis Food Policy Coalition, consisting of environmentalists, policy experts and community leaders, collected 854 responses that came from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Residents were asked about their interest and participation in urban agriculture and the challenges they faced in doing so.

Aldermen talk about chickens and emus for more than an hour and a half today.

By Mar 4, 2016
Kelly Sikkema | Flickr

Though the age-old question remains unanswered (you know, the chicken-egg thing), it is certain that urban agriculture will not be expanding in St. Louis any time soon.

The Board of Aldermen soundly rejected Scott Ogilvie's measure on Friday that would have boosted the number of backyard chickens allowed from four to eight, and let residents keep sheep, goats and emu on larger lots.

How urban agriculture projects in St. Louis are investing in more than just food

By Kim Oswalt Jul 6, 2016
City Seeds director Syndey Boyle with former St. Patrick Center client Deborah at the farm in June.
Kim Oswalt | St. Louis Public Radio

Just a few blocks north of Union Station in downtown St. Louis, a 2.5-acre farm sits hidden in plain sight next to the on-ramp for I-64. Despite its size and relatively busy location, few people are aware of its existence.

It isn’t the only farm in the area that no one knows about.

St. Louis Is Selling More Than 500 Homes For $1 Each — Here's How To Get One

By Feb 6, 2019
This north St. Louis house has been owned by the Land Reutilization Authority for more than five years, and can be purchased for $1. Feb. 6, 2019.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis has launched a pilot program to sell some 500 city-owned homes for just $1 a pop.

But that low cost comes with strings attached. Purchasers will have to invest in extensive renovations before they can move in to the homes, which have sat vacant for at least five years.

Here’s what you need to know about how to buy those homes, where they are located and what it takes to rehabilitate a property that has spent years deteriorating.

St. Louis Hires Contractors To Be 'Stewards' Of Vacant Land

By Oct 9, 2019
A vacant lot on Finney Avenue photographed on October 8, 2019. The Neighborhood Lot Maintenance pilot program aims to chip away at the issue of overgrown city-owned vacant land by hiring private contractors to maintain the land.
Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

Thaddeus Gerdine maintains more than 60 vacant lots in the city of St. Louis. 

“They just seemed like no one was taking care of them,” said Gerdine, who keeps the grass trimmed and picks up trash.

His construction company, Triple T, is one of five small businesses participating in a city-run pilot program that pays private crews to maintain vacant lots. The program, which is wrapping up its first season, focuses on neighborhoods with the highest concentrations of vacant land. 