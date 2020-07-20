 St. Louis NAACP Threatens Lawsuit Over Lead Contamination At Juvenile Detention Center | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis NAACP Threatens Lawsuit Over Lead Contamination At Juvenile Detention Center

By 3 hours ago
  • The Juvenile Detention Center in St. Louis on July 20, 2020.
    City water division officials found high levels of lead and copper in bathrooms at the Juvenile Detention Center.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis NAACP is considering a federal civil rights lawsuit to force St. Louis officials to remove lead contamination at the Juvenile Detention Center. 

The NAACP disclosed findings Monday from city water division officials that showed high levels of lead and copper from bathroom sinks at the correctional facility. City documents indicate that the contamination likely came from stagnant water in lead and copper pipes. 

City officials recommended that the correctional facility flush its water systems to address stagnation. But the city needs to do more to address contamination, said Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis NAACP. 

“I’m not sure that the city has done all it could do,” Pruitt said. “And we’re definitely not sure that this stagnant water is the only cause of any environmental problems for these kids.” 

Pruitt also said the NAACP is weighing a lawsuit to compel city officials to reduce lead dust released by recent demolitions in north St. Louis. 

Exposure to high levels of lead can damage children’s brains and other organs. Pruitt said a lawsuit could uncover whether lead contamination in bathrooms has harmed children at the correctional facility. The group has not hired lawyers yet to file suit against the city in either matter.

City health officials could not be reached for comment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there is no safe level of exposure to lead. If lead levels exceed 15 parts per billion, the federal agency requires public water systems to take action to remove contamination. 

The NAACP chapter obtained the water test results through the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center. The law firm is skeptical that the contamination was caused by water stagnation.

“While the EPA does suggest that all schools should flush their water systems after there has been a period of stagnation, this is not applicable to water sampling. ... They do not suggest flushing the water system before a sampling period because that can cause inaccurate results,” the center said in its report. 

The Great Rivers Environmental Law Center could not comment on the Juvenile Detention Center’s lead contamination without permission from its client.  

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Juvenile Detention Center
Lead
NAACP
Great Rivers Environmental Law Center
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis Begins Taking Apart Buildings To Salvage Valuable Brick And Lumber

By Jan 21, 2020
Lumber collected from a building in the Vandeventer neighborhood on Nov. 21, 2019.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

For years, an empty three-story warehouse on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Whittier Street was just another eyesore in north St. Louis. 

But last summer, workers began to dismantle the 136-year-old building and saved about $250,000 worth of brick, lumber and other materials. The city had selected the former moving and storage warehouse as its first project to deconstruct, or take apart, a building to salvage its components. 

Unlike demolition, deconstruction saves valuable materials that would otherwise end up in a landfill. It also doesn’t emit harmful pollutants into the surrounding community and provides more jobs because it requires more workers. 

‘Dust bowl’ created by NGA project demolition blamed for sickening kids, teachers

By May 14, 2018
Parents and staff blame illnesses inside the Gateway school complex on debris brought over from the site of the planned National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. The piles tower over a fence next to the school. May 6, 2018.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Isaiah Carson was happy and healthy on an early April afternoon as he worked on spelling with his dad at the family’s kitchen table.

That wasn’t the case a few months earlier when he started having trouble breathing. He was wheezing and had a shallow cough.

Isaiah, who’s 5, would lie in bed with his parents at night, unable to sleep. His father, Michael Carson, felt helpless. “He scared me to death,” Carson said.

Worried about lead? Here’s what you need to know

By Durrie Bouscaren & Aug 25, 2016
An "out of order" sign hangs from the pipes of a water fountain at Patrick Henry Elementary School in St. Louis.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

When preliminary tests by St. Louis Public Schools found that dozens of faucets and water fountains contained traces of lead, the district shut them off before the school year began.

District spokesperson Patrick Wallace said that to his knowledge, the schools’ water had not been tested for lead within the past 10 years.

A full survey released Thursday found elevated lead levels in 88 district water fountains and sinks.