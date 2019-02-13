St. Louis Native Quincy Troupe Reflects On Miles Davis' Music, Friendship

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh remembered the late jazz great Miles Davis in a conversation with author and poet Quincy Troupe. Troupe is appearing this evening at St. Louis County Library Headquarters.

Troupe, who was born and raised in St. Louis, is the author of many books – including “Miles: The Biography” and “Miles and Me,” a memoir about Troupe and Davis’ friendship.

The segment included selections from Davis’ musical repertoire.

Related Event

What: Miles and Me, an Evening with Quincy Troupe

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters (1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131))

