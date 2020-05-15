 St. Louis Officials And Businesses Prepare For New Safety Rules — And Fresh Violators | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Officials And Businesses Prepare For New Safety Rules — And Fresh Violators

As businesses in St. Louis and St. Louis County prepare to reopen under new restrictions Monday, government officials say they expect a surge in reports of businesses failing to follow the health and safety guidelines.

St. Louis Department of Health director Dr. Fredrick Echols said his office is prepared to handle the influx in reports and help businesses get in line with the new requirements.

He said his office will focus on educating customers and businesses on the rules rather than strictly enforcing them. The rules include requiring employers to provide masks and limiting the number of people in enclosed spaces, among others. Cease-and-desist letters and other formal notices would be used only if businesses refuse to comply with the orders, Echols said.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone, and we have to really work together to get through this COVID-19 experience,” he said.

Citizens in the city and county have self-reported more than 1,000 alleged stay-at-home order violations — most against businesses — in the weeks after local orders closed nonessential businesses. People can report violations to St. Louis and St. Louis County online, by email and by phone. 

By mid-April, city and county officials had sent about 100 cease-and-desist letters to businesses. Some temporarily closed in response. A few business owners said they have appealed the letters, arguing they are essential businesses practicing appropriate social distancing. At least one, House of Pain gym in Chesterfield, has sued St. Louis County over the orders to close.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said so far, most businesses have responded to a simple reminder to follow the rules. 

“They understand how important these restrictions are, how important it is to move forward thoughtfully and responsibly in this reopening, and I expect most people to do that,” Page said.

All Four Corners Picture Framing Studio in Ladue is among the businesses that plans to reopen this month.
St. Louis-area business owners like Sarah Rennie say they plan to follow the new orders as they reopen. But some are concerned the regulations aren’t strict enough and might increase risks for workers and customers alike.

Rennie owns All Four Corners Picture Framing Studio in Ladue. She intends to reopen slowly, first on an appointment-only basis on Monday. She plans to draw a six-foot barrier around her work station and says she’ll provide masks and hand sanitizer to all her customers. 

But she’s worried about how governments can enforce all the rules for retail businesses that need high volumes of customers to stay profitable, especially those in malls.

“You know how people are in the mall. They get together in big crowds, and they have a great old time, and nobody is concerned for each other’s space,” she said. 

Rennie said that she’s also worried about how the reopening guidelines require workers to wear masks, but not customers. Businesses have the right to refuse service to customers who won’t wear face coverings, a safety precaution recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But she said that puts business owners in an uncomfortable position.

“The onus is on the business owners within their own personal spaces to make these requirements, which makes every single business owner who is doing that look like the bad guy,” Rennie said.

The situation is especially stressful for Rennie because she just started her business at the end of 2019. When coronavirus shut down the frame shop, she returned to her job as a grocer to help cover the bills. 

“I put my entire family’s economic well-being at stake here,” she said. “It’s just hard to take a side and feel 100% comfortable. It’s like, you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t, and there’s no easy answer to it.” 

Monday: County Executive Sam Page Addresses The Realities Of Reopening

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page prepares to answer questions from reporters on April 30, 2019.
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis County officially begins to reopen on Monday, May 18. But after nearly eight weeks of coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders, it won’t be business as usual, much less party time. Reduced capacities, masks and barriers between customers and employees will be “our new normal,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page explained in rolling out the new regulations

And for now, other St. Louis County businesses remain closed entirely, including gyms, swimming pools and bars that do not serve food. After the House of Pain gym opened its two locations in defiance of the orders, the county filed a lawsuit against it

Most St. Louis County Business Can Reopen With Limits On May 18

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page removes his mask before talking with reporters on May, 8, 2020.
Updated 1:35 p.m. with comments from businesses

Many St. Louis County businesses closed because of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen May 18 with restrictions on occupancy, County Executive Sam Page announced Friday.

Businesses, personal services and religious institutions that are in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet are limited to 25% occupancy. And buildings of 10,000 feet or more are limited to 10% occupancy.

St. Louis Businesses Can Start To Reopen May 18, But Many Aren’t Ready

Taken on 4-22-20 amid local stay at home order
Updated at 3:40 p.m. , May 6, with comment from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

St. Louis and St. Louis County will start easing up on coronavirus public health restrictions on May 18, allowing businesses to reopen with some restrictions.

Any St. Louis County businesses wanting to reopen will be required to make its employees wear face masks. County Executive Sam Page announced that mandate at a Wednesday morning press briefing. He plans to release more details and rules in the coming days.