St. Louis Police Officer, Beaten During 2017 'Kettling' Arrest, Sues City

By 28 minutes ago
  • Bits of glass covers a sidewalk in downtown St. Louis after people broke windows on Sunday. (Sept. 17, 2017_
    St. Louis police officer Luther Hall says he was monitoring individuals breaking windows, as seen in this photo from Sept. 17, 2017, when he was beaten by fellow officers during a mass arrest.
    File photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis police officer has sued the city for the way he was treated while he was undercover during protests against police brutality.

Luther Hall was beaten by fellow police officers during a mass arrest of protesters in September 2017. He suffered serious injuries and has not returned to work. 

The federal lawsuit filed Monday says the officers used excessive force during the arrest and treated Hall differently because he was black.

Hall also accuses Mayor Lyda Krewson, the police department, the officers who beat him and other city officials of trying to cover up the civil rights violations. One of the officers involved, he said, was later promoted, “showing that this misconduct is not only protected but rewarded by the City and Department.”

Hall is seeking unspecified damages for the assault and the civil rights violations. The city did not immediately have a comment on his suit.

Bailey Colletta, one of the officers named in the lawsuit, has already pleaded guilty in a separate criminal case. Three others are set to go on trial in December.

Hall himself has faced federal lawsuits for violating the civil rights of individuals he arrested. Two cases — one filed in 1999 and another in 2003 — were later dismissed. The city settled a third in 2010 for $865,000

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Jason Stockley
Related Content

Ferguson Group's Report Concludes Police In St. Louis Area Have Not Made Enough Reforms

By 13 hours ago
Rebeccah Bennett (left), Karishma Furtado (middle) and David Dwight (right) announce the publication of the State of Police Reform report. September 16, 2019
Chad Davis

A report from Forward Through Ferguson concluded that police departments in the St. Louis region have not enacted sufficient reforms to ensure racial equity in the way they police communities. 

The nonprofit organization released the State of Police Reform report late Monday. The report examined the Ferguson Police Department, the North County Police Cooperative and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department between 2014 and 2019.

Among its conclusions are that a growing number of activists engaged in reform are dissatisfied with the current state of policing and that the region needs a public safety model that does not rely on incarceration.

Stockley protesters sue St. Louis, claim civil rights violations during mass arrest

By Sep 17, 2018
A St. Louis police officer looks out at protesters outside of police headquarters Sunday night, Sept. 17, 2017.
File photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

More than a dozen people who were arrested protesting the Jason Stockley verdict filed suit Monday against the City of St. Louis saying police tactics violated their civil rights.

The nonprofit law firm ArchCity Defenders filed the 12 federal lawsuits on the anniversary of the mass arrests near Washington Avenue downtown. The individuals arrested included protesters, observers, an undercover police officer and members of the media.

Stockley protests, Day 3: More than 80 arrested after weekend of mostly peaceful demonstrations

By , , Willis Ryder Arnold, , Erica Hunzinger & Brit Hanson Sep 17, 2017
A demonstrator waves a flag from a minivan during protests Sunday evening over the acquittal of former St. Louis cop Jason Stockey. A third day of protests started peacefully before a smaller group smashed windows downtown.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 18 with release of Post-Dispatch reporter — More than 80 people were arrested Sunday night, St. Louis police said, long after the official — and peaceful — protests ended. The last group of people to be arrested downtown were boxed in by police and sprayed with a chemical agent, a livestream showed, and a St. Louis Post-Dispatch staffer tweeted that one of their reporters was among them. A Post-Dispatch editor this morning announced that reporter Mike Faulk has been released.