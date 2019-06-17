St. Louis Prosecutor’s Investigator In Greitens Case Charged With Perjury, Evidence Tampering

A former FBI agent hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to help in the criminal investigation of then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is now facing charges himself.

Special prosecutor Gerard Carmody announced Monday that a grand jury has charged William Tisaby with seven felony counts, including multiple perjury charges. His conduct during the investigationwas a factor in prosecutors dropping the felony invasion of privacy charge against the governor.

A judge appointed Carmody at the request of the St. Louis Police Department nearly a year ago to investigate the way Tisaby handled the investigation. Gardner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She had fought Carmody’s appointment as special prosecutor all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Gardner hired Tisaby in January 2018, just days after Greitens admitted that he had an affair with his hairdresser, a woman identified by her initials K.S. The former governor would later be charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a semi-nude picture of K.S. without her consent, and then transferring it in a way that it could be accessed by a computer.

Gardner said she needed to hire an outside investigator because St. Louis police refused to look into the case. The department says it was never asked to investigate.

According to the contract, Tisaby and his Michigan-based company, Enterra, were paid $250 an hour to “provide consulting advice to [the circuit attorney’s office] to the extent requested, conduct an independent investigation into potential criminal (and civil) liability of the governor under the guidance of the CAO,” and to testify at any trial as needed.

But Tisaby became a legal liability for the prosecution. Greitens’ attorneys filed several motions accusing Tisaby of lying about the way he had conducted interviews with several key witnesses, including K.S. They even sought to have the judge dismiss the charge over the allegations.

Gardner’s former chief trial assistant Robert Dierker, now an attorney for the city of St. Louis, admitted in court that Tisaby had created a “terrible appearance,” and that relying on the investigator was “an egregious mistake.” Though Judge Rex Burlison decided not to dismiss the case, he ordered Tisaby to appear for a second deposition. The investigator would refuse to answer questions, citing his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Greitens’ defense team accusedGardner of allowing Tisaby to lie under oath by not correcting him when he claimed, among other things, that he did not take notes during key interviews. She had been in the room for several of his interviews.

Prosecutors dropped the invasion of privacy case against Greitens after Burlison ruled defense attorneys could call Gardner as a witness to testify about Tisaby’s conduct. Gardner said if she had to testify, her office couldn’t prosecute the case.

Greitens eventually struck a deal with Gardner in which he resigned in exchange for her office dropping a separate charge that he had misused a charity donor list for his campaign. The agreement prevented Greitens or his attorneys from suing Gardner or any of her employees in civil court for how she handled both the donor list and invasion of privacy cases.

A spokeswoman for Gardner did not immediately return requests for comment. Neither did attorneys for Tisaby, or the former governor.

