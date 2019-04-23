St. Louis Public Radio Wins 3 Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio has won three 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values and principles set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Winning stories put public interest above all else, are a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

St. Louis Public Radio won awards in three categories:

Multimedia – “25 Years Later: Remembering the Great Flood of ‘93”

Journalists and editors who contributed to this project include Eli Chen, Marissanne Lewis-Thompson, Mary Delach Leonard, Rachel Lippmann, Wayne Pratt, Lindsay Toler, Brian Heffernan, Carolina Hidalgo, David Kovaluk, Brent Jones, Abigail Censky, Kae Petrin, Maria Altman, David Cazares, Fred Ehrlich, Linda Lockhart and Shula Neuman.

The station also won for Feature Reporting with Nancy Fowler’s story “‘Couldn’t believe I was seeing it’: Home movies offer rare glimpse of gay life in St. Louis in 1945” and for Sports Reporting with Mary Delach Leonard's Curious Louis story answering “What happens to all those used baseballs at Bush Stadium?”

Regional winners automatically advance to national judging. National winners are announced in June and presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in October.