St. Louis Public Radio Wins 4 Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards

The Missouri Broadcasters Association announced winners Tuesday for their annual awards. St. Louis Public Radio was honored with three first place awards and one certificate of merit for the following work:

Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

First place in Convergent Media Radio for Living #Ferguson: 5 Years After the Killing of Michael Brown Jr. This collaborative multimedia project included reporting from Marissanne Lewis-Thompson, Andrea Y. Henderson, Chad Davis, Jeremy D. Goodwin and Nancy Fowler; photography by Carolina Hidalgo and David Kovaluk; production by Brent Jones, Kae Petrin, Alex Rice and Lindsay Toler; design by David Kovaluk; and editing by Maria Altman, David Cazares, Fred Ehrlich, Holly Edgell, MacK Korris, Bob Cronin, Brian Heffernan and Shula Neuman.

Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

First place in Feature Reporting, Large Market Radio, for At Chase Cinema, Longtime Organist Plays A Cheerful Echo Of The Past by Jeremy D. Goodwin with photography by Carolina Hidalgo.

Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

First Place in Documentary/Public Affairs, Large Market Radio, for Getting To School Is A Long And Winding Road For A Homeless Student Like Angelina by Ryan Delaney.

John Oefelein used to be in charge of recruiting referees for hockey games in the St. Louis area. He's purchased season tickets every year of the St. Louis Blues' existence. May 31, 2019
Credit Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

Certificate of Merit in Sports, Large Market Radio, for He's Had Blues Season Tickets Since The Team's First Year, Now He's Ready To Celebrate by Wayne Pratt.

"I am incredibly proud of all the hard work and high caliber journalism that everyone in the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom does," said Executive Editor Shula Neuman. "It's always great when that work is recognized for its excellence. I am particularly proud for the recognition we received for Living #Fergugon. That was more than six months worth of work that involved nearly every aspect of our newsroom. The product was very different from our usual work flow, so it's good to know that the work resonated with our audience as well."

There will be no awards ceremony event this year from the Missouri Broadcaster's Association, whose mission is to promote “the success and prosperity of Missouri’s broadcasters and the survival of the broadcasting industry.”

