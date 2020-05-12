 St. Louis Public Radio Wins Five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio Wins Five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio has won five 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values and principles set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Winning stories put public interest above all else, are a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

St. Louis Public Radio won awards in five categories:

Investigative Reporting: Missouri Inmates Are Overdosing on Drugs. How Are They Getting Them? By Shahla Farzan.

News Series: Children Under Fire
Journalists who worked on this project include Ryan Delaney, Sarah Fentem, Andrea Henderson, and Rachel Lippmann.

Sports Reporting: He's Had Blues Season Tickets Since The Team's First Year, Now He's Ready To Celebrate by Wayne Pratt

Multi-Media: A Crowded Field by Brent Jones

Excellence in Social Media: Lindsay Toler. For the award application, Toler focused on how she used Instagram to share news about Lambert Airport.

Regional winners automatically advance to national judging. National winners are announced in June.

Inside St. Louis Public Radio

